DRDO successfully tests Indigenous Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Rajasthan

India has successfully tested an indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile and unveiled a new kamikaze drone, both marking significant advancements in military technology. These developments enhance India's defence capabilities and underscore its growing self-reliance in modern warfare.

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully tested an indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM), showcasing India's advancements in military technology. The test, conducted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on August 14th, demonstrated the missile's capability to destroy enemy tanks with precision.

This lightweight and sophisticated missile system is shoulder-launched, making it highly portable for ground forces. One of the key features of this missile is its ability to operate both day and night, providing a significant tactical advantage in various combat scenarios. Once launched, the missile can autonomously track and hit its target, eliminating the need for further guidance. DRDO confirmed that the missile met all predefined criteria during the test, marking a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities.



In another major development, India has unveiled a new homegrown kamikaze drone with a range of up to 1,000 kilometres. Manufactured by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), this drone is about 2.8 meters long with a wingspan of 3.5 meters and is powered by an indigenously-made engine. The drone can carry explosives and be controlled by human operators to attack specific targets with precision.



These kamikaze drones have gained global attention due to their extensive use in recent conflicts, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The effectiveness of such drones has been particularly noted by Ukrainian forces against Russian soldiers.

With these advancements, India continues to strengthen its defense capabilities, ensuring greater self-reliance and preparedness in modern warfare.

