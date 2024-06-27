DRDO completes successful trials of high-speed aerial target 'ABHYAS' at Chandipur, Odisha

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) completed six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' at the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha. With improved booster configuration and multiple mission validations, ABHYAS is now production-ready, demonstrating cost-effectiveness and export potential.

New Delhi: In a significant milestone, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has completed six consecutive developmental trials of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - ‘ABHYAS’, from the integrated test range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha.

The trials were conducted with improved booster configuration.



With these successful trials, the ABHYAS has now completed 10 developmental trials, demonstrating the reliability of the system.

Besides improved Radar Cross Section (RCS), the developmental trials were carried out with Visual and infrared augmentation systems.

According to a DRDO official, the flight trial effectively confirmed several mission goals, such as ensuring the safe release of the booster, achieving launcher clearance, and demonstrating endurance performance.

It is important to mention here that two launches were conducted within a gap of 30 minutes. It demonstrated the ease of operation with minimum logistics.

Know about ABHYAS:—

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, and developed through production agencies — state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private sector giant Larsen & Toubro, the ABHYAS has been made to offer a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice.

The home-grown system has been designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System (GCS) for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight.

Additionally, it features a data recording system for post-flight analysis. The booster was designed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), while the navigation system was developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

The official said that the ABHYAS is now ready for production.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, Armed Forces and Industry for the developmental trials of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - Regarding 'ABHYAS,' the successful tests underscore the strong collaboration between scientists and the industry.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamath said that the system is cost-effective with huge export potential.

