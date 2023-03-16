Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    In comparison to old weapon systems, the ATAGS are more lethal and easy to operate. It has capabilities like self-propelled mode and an automatic ammunition handling system that can fire six successive rounds.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisitions Council has given the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) nod for the procurement of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) for the Indian Army. The homemade 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS has been developed by DRDO.

    The production partners are leading private sector firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems. It can be positioned in high-altitude regions along the line of actual control, where the Indian Army troops are engaged in a border standoff with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

    Know about ATAGS

    It is a large calibre gun system with the capability to program and fire future Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM) to achieve precision and deep strike. Its induction is intended to augment or replace the 130mm M-46 Russian Gun, currently being upgraded to 155 mm and the 155mm FH77B Swedish Bofors Gun. These gun systems have been in the Indian Army’s arsenal for over four decades.

    In comparison to old weapon systems, the ATAGS are more lethal and easy to operate. It has capabilities like self-propelled mode and an automatic ammunition handling system that can fire six successive rounds. It can also fire up to a maximum of 48 km. Its towing speed is 60 km/h, while the elevation angle of the gun ranges from -3 degrees to +72 degrees.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
