VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

The United States has released footage of the Russian SU-27 fighter jet colliding with an American MQ-9 drone, a day after Moscow refuted claims that its aircraft was responsible for downing the drone over international waters.

The video clearly shows the Russian fighter jet spraying fuel in the drone's path. Russia had claimed that the MQ-9 experienced an uncontrolled descent and crashed due to a sudden manoeuvre, and the Su-27s did not contact the US aircraft or employ any aggressive tactics.

However, the video released by the US shows aggressive manoeuvres by the Russian fighter aircraft that caused it to eventually crashed into the sea.

The video, taken from a camera on the MQ-9 Reaper drone's underside, shows the Russian SU-27 fighter jet taking two different passes. While fuel was dumped on the first pass, the second pass ended up with a collision with the propeller at the rear of the drone, which is visible in the footage.

The US European Command released the video while also confirming that communications with the drone went down for a minute.

The following is a summary of the video:

00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the US Air Force MQ-9.

00:05: A Russian fighter aircraft Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes.

00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the MQ-9 while releasing fuel. As the Su-27 passes over the top of the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission.

00:11: The propeller of the MQ-9 can be seen and remains undamaged.

00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach toward the MQ-9.

00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on the approach toward the MQ-9. The Su-27 proceeds to pass even closer.

00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9, and the drone's camera feed is lost for approximately 60 seconds.

00:39: The MQ-9's camera feed has returned to working order. At this time, the propeller can be seen again, and one of the props can be seen damaged.

00:42: [End of video]

