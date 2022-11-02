Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the force in 1987. Both officers have illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels. 

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

    The Central Reserve Police Force scripted history after the paramilitary force promoted two lady officers to the rank of Inspector General after their induction first began in 1987.

    For the first time, the Bihar sector of the CRPF will be headed by Seema Dhundia. Likewise, the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF too is getting a lady officer as its head since its raising in 1992. Annie Abraham was recently promoted as Inspector General and posted as the head of Rapid Action Force. 

    Also Read: In PHOTOS: India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur

    The CRPF has a history of empowering its women warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first-ever all-Mahila Battalion in the country in 1986. Incidentally, both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the force in 1987. 

    In a statement, the CRPF said that both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham have had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels. 

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    Seema Dhundia has, in the past, rendered valuable services to the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the force. She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-female FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF. In addition to commanding the all-female FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia, Annie Abraham served as DIG Intelligence at the force headquarters, DIG Ops in Kashmir Operations Sector and as DIG CR and Vigilance. 

    Both officers have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak, among numerous other national and international recognitions.

    The CRPF, in its statement, said that the appointments attest to the efficiency and professionalism of lady officers of the force. Coincidentally, for the Republic Day Parade 2023, the MHA has assigned the responsibility to the CRPF for creating a tableau centred on women empowerment in all the central armed police forces.

    Also Read: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Also Read: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AD 1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    Make in India C 295 aircraft to boost country s aerospace ecosystem here s all you need to know gcw

    'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    India trying to uncover facts to bring back 8 former Indian Navy officials in detention in Qatar

    India trying to uncover facts to bring back 8 former Indian Navy officials in detention in Qatar

    First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

    First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If I can do what team wants from me, I sleep peacefully - KL Rahul snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If I can do what team wants from me, I sleep peacefully - KL Rahul

    Rahul Gandhi congratulates Team India in unique style, shares video on social media: WATCH AJR

    Rahul Gandhi congratulates Team India in unique style, shares video on social media: WATCH

    football Fans go berserk over prospect of Arsenal Mikel Arteta becoming future manage of Barcelona snt

    Fans go berserk over prospect of Arsenal's Arteta becoming future manage of Barcelona

    Hollywood Avatar The Way of Water trailer Sequel of James Cameron film is a promising return to Pandora drb

    Avatar The Way of Water trailer: Sequel of James Cameron’s film is a promising return to Pandora

    Delhi BJP demands closing of schools for physical classes due to severe air pollution; check details AJR

    Delhi BJP demands closing of schools for physical classes due to severe air pollution; check details

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon