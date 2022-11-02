CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the force in 1987. Both officers have illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels.

The Central Reserve Police Force scripted history after the paramilitary force promoted two lady officers to the rank of Inspector General after their induction first began in 1987.

For the first time, the Bihar sector of the CRPF will be headed by Seema Dhundia. Likewise, the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF too is getting a lady officer as its head since its raising in 1992. Annie Abraham was recently promoted as Inspector General and posted as the head of Rapid Action Force.

Also Read: In PHOTOS: India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur

The CRPF has a history of empowering its women warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first-ever all-Mahila Battalion in the country in 1986. Incidentally, both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the force in 1987.

In a statement, the CRPF said that both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham have had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels.

Seema Dhundia has, in the past, rendered valuable services to the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the force. She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-female FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF. In addition to commanding the all-female FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia, Annie Abraham served as DIG Intelligence at the force headquarters, DIG Ops in Kashmir Operations Sector and as DIG CR and Vigilance.

Both officers have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak, among numerous other national and international recognitions.

The CRPF, in its statement, said that the appointments attest to the efficiency and professionalism of lady officers of the force. Coincidentally, for the Republic Day Parade 2023, the MHA has assigned the responsibility to the CRPF for creating a tableau centred on women empowerment in all the central armed police forces.

Also Read: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

Also Read: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile