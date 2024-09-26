EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

As winter approaches and the border standoff with China remains unresolved, a Delhi-based startup has introduced an advanced high-altitude habitat solution for the Indian Army troops that maintains temperature without relying on heaters, kerosene oil, or generators.

DTech 30 Innovations has unveiled its product, “Peak Pods,” which it claims is a groundbreaking indigenous development resulting from four years of research and development. This innovative solution is designed specifically for troops stationed in forward areas facing harsh weather conditions.

In an interview with Asianet Newsable's Anish Singh during the HimTech Symposium 2024 in Leh, organized by the Fire & Fury Corps, DTech 30 Innovations’ managing director, Vinay Mittal, stated that “Peak Pods” can endure wind speeds of up to 190 km/h. “Our product is very light-weight and 100 per cent relocatable and modular structure which can be erected and dismantled in maximum 6-8 hours," he said.

“It also prevents snow accumulation," Mittal added.

He further noted that no technology exists worldwide capable of maintaining a shelter temperature of 10-15 degrees Celsius when the external temperature plummets to -40 degrees Celsius, all without the use of heaters, kerosene oil, or generators.

“It doesn’t need any civil works or foundation work. It is a foldable plinth and can be transported from one location to another. It can be dismantled into pieces of 30kg each. It can be taken on a back-pack and on mules as well," Mittal said.

The “Peak Pods” are currently being utilized by one of the Indian Army’s battalions at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), located at an altitude of 16,700 feet. Additionally, the force has tested the pods at a height of 12,500 feet in Darbuk, eastern Ladakh.

“It’s a real revolution for high altitude habitation. We are already using it in Daulat Beg Oldie. We have got encouraging reviews from the end user, the Indian Army," Mittal said.

Highlighting the other features of his solution, Mittal added, “It has in-built biodegradable toilets which convert human wastes into grey water, reducing environmental impact. It solves a very serious issue of human defection at high altitude.”

“It has all facilities of clipping beds, storages of rations, battery systems and solar-powered systems, which provide all the necessary energy to run lights, pumps, and other equipment, ensuring zero emissions and minimal environmental footprint. The generated electricity can be stored and used for three days," he further stated.

Since the border standoff with China began in May 2020, the Indian Army has deployed an additional 68,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region to address any potential aggression from China.

India has been advocating for a comprehensive disengagement from all friction points, including the Depsang Plains and Demchok, aiming to restore the status quo that existed in early April 2020. To date, disengagement has been successfully completed in the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra Heights, and Hot Springs.

