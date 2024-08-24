Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security measures in strife-torn Manipur

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Manipur for the first time, assessing security measures and operational preparedness amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. During his 2-day visit, he met with commanders and heads of various security agencies to review the situation and discuss strategies to address the challenges in the region.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday (Aug 23) made a maiden visit to strife-torn Manipur and reviewed the security measures amidst ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. General Dwivedi, who is on a 2-day visit to the state, also reviewed the operational preparedness with commanders on the ground. He held discussions with heads of various security agencies in the state.

“The chief expressed his appreciation for the insights shared by them,” an official said.

Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, and the Spear Corps Commander, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, the Indian Army chief met with the chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh and discussed the internal security situation and role of Indian Army & Assam Rifles in early return of peace and stability in the state.

He reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur, the official added.

Ever since the ethnic conflict began in the state in May last year, Manipur saw hundreds of deaths and thousands of people displaced. The conflict was between the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga groups. To rein the precarious situation, the Union government has put on hold the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and planned to fence the entire 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar.

Under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), the people from both sides can to enter up to 16 kilometers into each other's territory without a visa.

