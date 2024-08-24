Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security measures in strife-torn Manipur

    Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Manipur for the first time, assessing security measures and operational preparedness amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. During his 2-day visit, he met with commanders and heads of various security agencies to review the situation and discuss strategies to address the challenges in the region.

    Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security measures in strife-torn Manipur anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday (Aug 23) made a maiden visit to strife-torn Manipur and reviewed the security measures amidst ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. General Dwivedi, who is on a 2-day visit to the state, also reviewed the operational preparedness with commanders on the ground. He held discussions with heads of various security agencies in the state.

    “The chief expressed his appreciation for the insights shared by them,” an official said.

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million

    Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, and the Spear Corps Commander, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, the Indian Army chief met with the chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh and discussed the internal security situation and role of Indian Army & Assam Rifles in early return of peace and stability in the state.

    He reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur, the official added.

    Ever since the ethnic conflict began in the state in May last year, Manipur saw hundreds of deaths and thousands of people displaced. The conflict was between the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga groups. To rein the precarious situation, the Union government has put on hold the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and planned to fence the entire 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar. 

    Under the Free Movement Regime (FMR), the people from both sides can to enter up to 16 kilometers into each other's territory without a visa.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million anr

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million

    Rajnath Singh in Washington: India, US sign crucial defence pacts AJR

    Rajnath Singh in Washington: India, US sign crucial defence pacts

    IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details AJR

    IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details (WATCH)

    Rajnath Singh to visit US for 4 days, aims to deepen defence cooperation and strategic partnership AJR

    Rajnath Singh to visit US for 4 days, aims to deepen defence cooperation and strategic partnership

    2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: India, Japan to explore ties for maintenance of Japanese warships at Indian docks anr

    2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: India, Japan to explore ties for maintenance of Japanese warships at Indian docks

    Recent Stories

    Ensure Your Car's Future with Hyundai's Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    Ensure Your Car’s Future with Hyundai’s Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million anr

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million

    Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket; Shares heartfelt message to fans [WATCH] anr

    Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket; Shares heartfelt message to fans [WATCH]

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations anr

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon