US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million

New Delhi: In a significant step towards the US-India defence cooperation, the United States Department has given approval for a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment to India, for an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million. It must be noted that the development took place at a time when the Indian defence minister, Rajnath Singh was in Washington on a 4-day official visit. Just hours before this announcement, he held bilateral defence talks with his counterpart from the United States, Llyod Austin.

These Sonobuoys will be fitted with MH-60R Seahawk multirole helicopters. The first squadron of MH-60R choppers was raised in March this year at Kochi, Kerala.

Once it is equipped with the MH-60R helicopters, it will enhance the Indian Navy’s capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations in meeting the current and future threats in the Indian Ocean Region, amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the region.

In a statement, the US State Department said that this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

It further said that there would be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

For the Indian Navy, in February this year, the United States approved a foreign military sale, valued at an estimated USD 3.99 billion, for 31 MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft along with a comprehensive suite of related equipment.

What are Sonobuoys?

A small device, Sonobuoy is used for underwater acoustic surveillance through its hydrophones. It detects underwater sounds, especially those made by submarines.

Known as an expendable sonar system, Sonobuoy is deployed from aircraft or ships and transmits real-time acoustic data, helping to detect potential submarine threats with pinpoint accuracy.

