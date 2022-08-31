Amidst Ukraine war, US concerned about any country, including India, exercising with Russia

Russia announced on Monday that the Vostok 2022 military exercises, which will involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India, and numerous other nations, will take place from September 1 to 7 in several locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan.

After Moscow said the Vostok 2022 drills would involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India, and numerous other nations, the White House on Tuesday highlighted its reservations about any country conducting military exercises with Russia, which launched an "unprovoked and barbaric" war against Ukraine.

The exercises will allow the participating nations' armies to "practise defensive and offensive operations" at seven Eastern Military District training facilities as well as in maritime and coastal regions of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The strategic manoeuvres will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels," it said, adding that it will engage troops from China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and several ex-Soviet nations.

When asked about the military drills held by Russia, White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre noted that the US had expressed its concerns.

"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I'll leave it at that," she told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

When she was specifically asked why "not put any pressure on India", Jean-Pierre said, "My first sentence there is saying that we have concerns over any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked war."

When the reporter further asked if the US planned to take any action or do anything about it, the press secretary said, "I don't have anything else to share."

"But we have -- we have been pretty public -- I've been asked this question with other countries as well, and we've been pretty consistent in our statements," she said.

There were no immediate comments from the Indian Army or the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on the participation of Indian soldiers at the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said that its military contingent in the drills would involve military command centres and troops of the Eastern Military District, Airborne Force units, and long-range and military transport planes.

"The drills are set to master the skills of commanders and headquarters in exercising command and control of combined arms and coalition forces to repel acts of aggression in the Eastern direction and in the Far Eastern maritime zone, raise compatibility and interoperability of the collation forces in jointly coping with the objectives of maintaining peace, protecting interests and ensuring military security in the Eastern region," the ministry said.

Last year, India attended Exercise ZAPAD 2021 drills in Russia, in which 17 countries, including China and Pakistan, participated. The Russian defence ministry stated earlier that during the drills, the participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region.

