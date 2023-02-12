Aero India 2023: Unlocking a billion opportunities from Feb 13

More than 80 nations are set to participate in Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the event on Monday. Girish Linganna reports.

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally open the 14th edition of Aero India show at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The 2023 Aero India event has as its main focus "Unlocking a Billion Opportunities".

The Prime Minister's Office has stated that the event will be centred on showcasing Indian-made instruments and technologies and forming alliances with foreign firms in support of Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India, Make for the World' concept.

Also Read: Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

At the gathering, attendees will be able to observe the development of the nation in the fields of design, the expansion in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry, protection space, and cutting-edge technologies.

Furthermore, the gathering is expected to result in the exportation of domestically-manufactured aircraft, such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The Prime Minister's Office has declared that the event will promote the integration of local MSMEs and start-ups into the international supply chain, as well as draw in foreign investments, including collaborations for joint production and development.

At Aero India 2023, over 80 nations will be present. It is expected that representatives from roughly 30 nations and 65 CEOs from both international and Indian businesses are set to take part in Aero India 2023.

The Aero India 2023 show will see the participation of over 800 defence firms, with close to 100 being foreign firms and the remaining 700 Indian enterprises.

At the exhibition, MSMEs and start-ups from India will be represented, exhibiting their accomplishments in the fields of aerospace and defence, as well as their development of specialized technologies.

Aero India 2023 will be showcasing a range of international and domestic exhibitors, such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

The author is an aerospace and defence analyst

Also Read: Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X