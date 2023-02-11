Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X

    Dassault Aviation's Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: "Our participation in the Aero India show is just the latest step in our 70-year partnership with India. It has always been our ambition and a source of pride to provide the Indian armed forces and Indian companies with the best equipment."

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    France-based Dassault Aviation will showcase its naval version of Rafale fighter aircraft, also known as Rafale (M), at the 14th edition of Aero India to begin in Bengaluru. The aircraft will display its manoeuvre capability over the Bangalore airspace. 

    Dassault Aviation is in the race to deliver 26 Rafale (M) to the Indian Navy for its indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. As per the reports, the Rafale (M) has edged out the US-based Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet as the Indian Navy had submitted its evaluation report about three months back after the two aircraft successfully completed operational demonstration tests at Indian Naval Station Hansa in Goa earlier last year.

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    It should be noted that the Indian Air Force has been operating two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets, with each in the western as well as eastern sectors. The two countries had inked an intergovernmental agreement for 36 Rafale jets in 2016. 

    In a statement, Dassault Aviation said: "In the defence sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is our longest-standing export customer and has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953. The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale – signed in 2016 – and the modernization of the Mirage 2000 I/TI are a continuation of this historic partnership."

    In the business aviation field, "more than twenty Falcon aircraft are in service in India and growth prospects are promising."

    The French company further stated that following the Rafale contract, Dassault Aviation and its partners are also contributing to the 'Make in India' policy, through a vast procurement, training and industrial subcontracting network involving dozens of companies, in accordance with our offset obligations.

    Besides Rafale and Rafale (M), Dassault Aviation would also be presenting a Falcon 2000 and Falcon 8X. The front section of Falcon 2000 is being built by the Franco-Indian plant in Nagpur under agreements signed subsequent to the Rafale contract. 

    "With its range of nearly 12,000 km and its extreme versatility, the Falcon 8X -- which enjoys a reputation for robustness and reliability -- is particularly well-suited to the needs of Indian companies and to local operating conditions (high temperatures and altitudes)."

    Dassault Aviation's Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: "Our participation in the Aero India show is just the latest step in our 70-year partnership with India. It has always been our ambition and a source of pride to provide the Indian armed forces and Indian companies with the best equipment."

    "We will do everything in our power to develop our industrial presence in this great country and meet its military and business aircraft needs, both today and for the future”, said Eric Trappier.

    Also Read: LCA-Navy makes historic landing on the deck of INS Vikrant

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
