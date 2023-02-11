Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

    "It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to showcase the world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the US industry and military offer. As India modernizes its defence capabilities, we want to be the partner of choice," US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones said.

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Indicating its commitment towards a free, fair and open Indo-Pacific region, United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will be leading the largest-ever US delegation at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 beginning from February 13 in Bengaluru.   

    During Asia's largest aero show, the United States will showcase an impressive array of its military platforms and personnel.  

    In a statement, Ambassador Jones said: "It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to showcase the world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the US industry and military offer. As India modernizes its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice."

    "We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships. We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region," said Ambassador Jones. 

    She also stated that a cross-section of US military members and impressive aircraft would also feature at Aero India 2023. It is expected that the US will also present its latest aircraft F-35, during the aero show. 
     
    Besides Ambassador Jones, the US delegation will include top Joe Biden administration officials looking into Indo-Pacific affairs and defence officers. 

    US companies participating at Aero India 2023

    Some of the major American firms at Aero India include Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc. and Kallman Worldwide, Inc. 

    "In the spirit of bilateral support for India’s largest aviation exhibition, the United States Air Force band of the Pacific's seven-member music ensemble. Final Approach will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16 and at several venues in Bengaluru throughout the week," the US embassy in India said.

    "Robust US engagement at Aero India strengthens the US-India defence partnership, demonstrates our commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific, promotes interoperability, and displays the flexible combat capabilities of the US military."

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
