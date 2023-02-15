Aero India 2023: Despite Malaysia 'setback', HAL order book in good health: CMD

"Notwithstanding that, HAL continues to pursue the deal with Malaysia,” HAL Chief Managing Director Ananthakrishna said on the sidelines of Aero India 2023

Amidst stiff competition, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk1 seems to be losing out to the South Korean aircraft FA-50 Golden Eagle in Malaysia's global tender for 18 fighter jets even as Argentina and Egypt have evinced interest in the aircraft being manufactured by the state-owned aircraft maker.

Talking to media persons in Bengaluru on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, HAL Chief Managing Director Ananthakrishna said: "Two teams from Argentina have visited us, and they are quite convinced about the product. An air force team from Argentina has also flown the aircraft."

"A contract is likely to be signed soon," Ananthakrishnan added.

He also stated that HAL has proposed 20 aircraft to Egypt. "But we have not heard anything yet. We will pursue it again," he said,

Ananthakrishna also said that the HAL would help in setting up a defence ecosystem in that country.

When asked about the deal with Malaysia, he said that HAL had been one of the shortlisted companies and it was very sure of getting that deal despite a 'slight setback'.

However, he maintained that nothing has been received anything in black and white. “What we are hearing is that the Koreans are likely to get the order. Notwithstanding that, we continue to pursue this deal with Malaysia,” Ananthakrishnan added.

It must be mentioned that the HAL had opened its office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to explore export opportunities for the LCA and other requirements of the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Talking about the order book, he said that the company's finances are in good health, with an order book of Rs 84,000 crore. He also said that a project worth Rs 50,000 crore is in the pipeline.

