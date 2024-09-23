Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals

    Some people like walking in the morning and others like walking in the evening, however, one must always walk after a meal. 

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Many people think that walking is an exercise that only overweight people do. But... walking is a good physical activity that is good for health. Anyone can walk. However... how long we are walking depends on the priority we have. Some people like to walk in the morning... some like to walk in the evening. But... not in the morning, not in the evening, but just after eating, you must definitely walk.

    There are many benefits to walking immediately after eating. Because... by walking like this... heart health improves. It weakens the muscles. Improves mental well-being. Helps in maintaining weight. Helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Apart from these, let's see what are the other benefits of eating...


    1. Improves heart health

    Engaging in a light walk after meals improves heart health by lowering blood pressure and reducing LDL cholesterol levels. It promotes better circulation and heart function, reducing the risk of heart disease. Increases overall heart capacity.

    2. Reduces stress and anxiety
    Walking helps reduce stress and anxiety by releasing the body's natural mood elevators, and endorphins. A post-meal walk is useful for relaxation and relaxation, reducing mental fatigue. Lower stress levels contribute to better mental health and overall quality of life.

    3. Improves sleep quality
    Physical activity such as walking improves sleep quality by regulating circadian rhythms and promoting relaxation. Walking after dinner, in particular, can help you relax and prepare for a restful sleep, leading to better overall health and cognitive function.

    4. Increases energy levels
    Walking after meals increases energy levels by improving circulation and oxygen flow throughout the body. This helps combat post-meal lethargy, making you more alert and productive. Consistent energy levels contribute to increased daily activity and better overall health.

    5. Promotes a healthy gut microbiome
    Regular physical activity such as walking has been shown to positively affect the gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for proper digestion, immune function, and even mental health. Walking supports gut health by promoting diversity and balance among gut bacteria.

    6. Improves digestion
    Walking stimulates the digestive system by promoting the production of gastric juices and enzymes needed to break down food. This helps prevent problems like bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

    7. Controls blood sugar levels
    Walking after meals lowers blood sugar levels by increasing the body's sensitivity to insulin. This is especially beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition. Stabilizing blood sugar levels can prevent energy crashes and reduce the risk of long-term problems associated with diabetes.

    8. Supports weight management
    Walking after meals helps burn calories, which aids in weight management. This action increases metabolism. It reduces the chance of extra calories being converted into fat. Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of obesity-related diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.

    9. Increases mental clarity and focus
    Walking stimulates blood flow to the brain, which improves cognitive function, memory, and concentration. A short walk after meals can help clear the mind, improve problem-solving skills, increase creativity, and improve overall mental performance.

