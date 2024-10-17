Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amla vs orange: Which is better for weight loss? Check HERE

    Amla and oranges are rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, aiding weight loss. Amla balances insulin, reduces fat accumulation, and detoxifies, while oranges boost metabolism, hydration, and digestive health.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    Oranges and amla are both excellent sources of vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of amla has been shown to lower blood sugar levels by balancing insulin production and preventing sudden spikes, which can also help control appetite.

    Amla is often referred to as a superfood due to its higher vitamin C content compared to oranges. This powerful antioxidant plays a vital role in detoxifying the body and is rich in flavonoids and polyphenols, which can aid in reducing fat accumulation.

    On the other hand, oranges are beneficial for weight loss as they help maintain hydration, making it less likely to overeat. The high vitamin C content in oranges boosts the body's metabolism, aiding in the conversion of fat into energy. Additionally, the fiber found in oranges helps suppress appetite and supports a healthy digestive system.

    Both amla and oranges contribute positively to weight loss. While oranges help with hydration, amla works to eliminate toxins and enhance metabolic processes. Together, they offer complementary benefits for overall health and weight management.

     

