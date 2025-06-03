A young man was seriously injured in Noida after a Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into him following an Instagram dispute. The violent act, caught on video, has triggered public outrage and a police investigation.

A shocking road rage incident in Noida has stunned the city, after a man was run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV and thrown into a roadside drain. The chilling act, captured on video and now viral, followed a fight that reportedly began on Instagram and ended in violence on the streets of Sector 53.

Fight escalated after Instagram comment

According to police officials, the accused and the victim were reportedly known to each other and had been arguing online before the confrontation turned physical in the Sector 24 police jurisdiction. “There was a dispute between the two parties over comments made on a social media platform. Both parties were familiar with each other,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla.

Eyewitnesses say the heated exchange quickly escalated. In a sudden and deliberate move, the Thar driver accelerated and rammed into the victim at high speed. The impact was so forceful that the victim was flung off the road and landed in a nearby drain. He lay there, bleeding and motionless, while the SUV sped away from the scene.

A bystander recorded the entire sequence on video, which has since gone viral on social media and triggered widespread outrage. The disturbing footage shows the moment of impact and the chaos that followed, with onlookers rushing to help the victim.

Case registered, SIT formed

Police in Noida have registered a case under multiple sections, including rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. “A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered at Sector 24 police station,” ADCP Shukla confirmed.

A special investigation team has been tasked with tracking down the driver, who is currently absconding. Authorities say they are examining video footage, witness statements, and digital clues from the Instagram argument to establish a clear timeline of events.

The incident has reignited concerns over how online spats are increasingly spilling into real-world violence. Citizens are demanding tougher action and stricter surveillance to curb such aggressive behaviour on public roads. Many online users have called for fast-tracked legal action and stricter enforcement to ensure such acts don’t go unpunished.

As the victim recovers from serious injuries, Noida police continue their hunt for the suspect, amid growing calls for accountability and justice.