The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Government to submit a comprehensive status report detailing its actions regarding the policy for sample collection, collection centres, and transportation of samples, underscoring that the “next COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.”

Expressing concern over the lack of clarity on steps taken following a meeting on May 30, 2023, the court emphasized the urgency of finalizing and implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). It noted widespread reports of COVID-19 cases within the community, highlighting the necessity of swift and decisive measures.

The directive came in response to a contempt plea filed by Dr Rohit Jain, who alleged that authorities had failed to act on previous court orders mandating the establishment of minimum standards for sample collection and transportation.

The bench of Justice Anish Dayal was last week informed by government counsel Monika Arora that a status report would be submitted. It was also revealed that, following a January 27, 2023 court order, a meeting chaired by the Additional Director General of Health Services took place on May 30, 2023. During the meeting, four expert sub-committees--comprising specialists in pathology, biochemistry, hematology, and microbiology from central government hospitals--were tasked with defining SOPs for sample handling and storage.

Despite these developments, the court stressed the importance of ensuring that decisions taken in the meeting reach a proper conclusion. The matter has now been listed for further hearing, with the Union Government required to submit its status report by July 18.

As of 8 AM on Monday, June 2, 2025, India has recorded 3,961 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths since January has risen to 32, with four new fatalities reported since Sunday, June 1, 2025.