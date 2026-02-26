India and Israel announced 27 outcomes after PM Modi's visit, including 17 pacts and 10 key announcements. Agreements span AI, UPI, agriculture, and labour mobility, elevating ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

India and Israel on Thursday unveiled 27 outcomes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Israel from February 25 to February 26, spanning cooperation in geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, culture, digital payments, agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), fisheries, financial regulation, labour mobility, education, arbitration, academia and cybersecurity, along with major strategic announcements.

Details of Signed Agreements and MoUs

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the outcomes include 17 agreements/MoUs and 10 key announcements aimed at expanding the bilateral partnership across strategic and people-centric domains.

Strategic and Cultural Cooperation

Among the agreements signed was an MoU on cooperation in geophysical exploration to boost mineral exploration using advanced geophysical and AI technologies, promote data sharing, attract investment and ensure sustainable resource development.

An MoU was also concluded for collaboration on the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, to celebrate shared maritime heritage through exhibitions, research, publications and exchange of expertise.

A Cultural Exchange Programme from 2026 to 2029 was signed to deepen engagement in music, theatre, visual arts, dance and other creative fields through festivals, workshops and expert exchanges.

Technology and Digital Partnerships

In a significant digital cooperation move, NPCI International (NIPL) and Israel's MASAV signed an MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Agricultural cooperation received a major push with an MoU between ICAR and MASHAV to establish the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture (IINCA), focusing on next-generation technologies such as precision farming, satellite-based irrigation, advanced farm machinery, integrated pest management and post-harvest solutions.

A Declaration of Intent on Horizon Scanning was agreed upon to enhance strategic foresight, risk assessment and technology planning through joint research and AI-driven tools.

Both sides also signed an MoU on Fisheries and Aquaculture to promote sustainable, technology-driven solutions, including advanced systems, mariculture, seaweed cultivation and disease management.

A Letter of Intent was also signed to establish an Indo-Israel Cyber Centre of Excellence in India to advance cybersecurity best practices and digital resilience.

An MoU on Artificial Intelligence cooperation was concluded to promote ethical AI development, civilian applications, academic research and public-private partnerships.

Finance, Labour, and Education

Financial sector cooperation was strengthened through an MoU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) to foster information exchange, fintech and regtech collaboration.

Three Implementation Protocols on Labour Mobility were signed, covering commerce and services, manufacturing, and restaurant sectors, enabling regulated recruitment of Indian workers across industries, including retail, logistics, hospitality, textiles, electronics, chemicals and food services.

An MoU on advancing education through Artificial Intelligence was inked to promote AI-powered, human-centred learning, teacher development, equitable access and research exchange.

An agreement between the Israeli Institute of Commercial Arbitration (IICA) and the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) was signed to strengthen arbitration and mediation cooperation.

The report of the 4th India-Israel CEO Forum, held in November 2025, was presented to both governments, offering policy recommendations to align with industry trends and promote public-private collaboration.

Academic cooperation was expanded through an MoU between Nalanda University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for faculty and student exchanges in disciplines including Buddhist studies, archaeology, mathematics and international relations.

Key Announcements

In addition to the agreements, the two sides announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

The Joint Committee on Science and Technology was elevated to the Ministerial level, and a new initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies led by the National Security Advisor was launched.

Other announcements include the launch of a Financial Dialogue, a Tech-Gateway Initiative, 20 Joint Fellowships in Agricultural Research, enhanced contributions for Joint Research Calls, and a quota of up to 50,000 Indian workers over the next five years.

The leaders also announced the establishment of an India-Israel Academic Cooperation Forum and an India-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The wide-ranging outcomes underscore the growing depth and breadth of India-Israel ties, covering strategic, economic, technological and people-to-people cooperation. (ANI)