Royal Affair: ‘Gold Biscuit’ Gifts Steal the Show at Saudi Wedding
A viral Saudi wedding video shows the bride’s brother handing guests gold-looking biscuits, claimed as 24-carat gifts. Online users later clarified they were luxury chocolates wrapped in shiny gold foil.
A Celebration Fit for Royalty
At a lavish Saudi wedding, the bride’s brother is seen presenting gleaming, bar-like treats to guests, capturing attention online. Observers initially assumed they were solid gold gifts, sparking viral reactions and amazement on social media.
Golden Gestures That Stunned Guests
Guests at the ceremony reach out to receive the shining biscuits passed around by the bride’s sibling. The impressive display triggered curiosity and debate across platforms about cultural gifting traditions.
When Wedding Traditions Meet Grandeur
A close-up shows the golden wrappers glistening in the wedding hall as guests pick their items. Many viewers mistook the contents for real gold before the truth about luxury chocolates emerged.
A Viral Moment of Lavish Hospitality
The scene shows elegantly dressed attendees watching as boxes of the gold-like bars are opened. The extravagant visual led to lively discussion online about wedding customs and over-the-top celebrations.
Luxury, Legacy and a Touch of Gold
Social media users reacted with surprise and humour upon seeing the golden treats being shared. Later comments clarified that the biscuits were likely premium chocolates wrapped in gold foil, not actual gold.
Viral Video
Do you think it is gold or chocolate 🙂🙂😉😉 pic.twitter.com/pWd5nnb2N2
— @Litela📚🇷🇼 (@KezaSonia198151) February 10, 2026
