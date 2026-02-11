Child Refuses to Leave Father During Custody Handover, Heartbreaking Scene Goes Viral
A video from Bhitarwar in Gwalior showing a toddler crying as he was handed over to his mother after a court-ordered custody decision has gone viral. The child clung to his father during the emotional transfer, while police officials observed.
Emotional custody handover in Bhitarwar, Gwalior
A deeply emotional scene from Bhitarwar in Gwalior has gone viral, showing the painful moment a young child was handed over to his mother after a court decision. The video has touched many people, as it captures the confusion of a toddler and the heartbreak of a father and grandfather during a family separation.
The custody transfer happened after a marital dispute between the child’s parents. Officials were present in the room to ensure the court’s order was followed properly.
Mother traced after leaving home
According to reports, Sompreet Kaur had gone missing from her matrimonial home in Bhitarwar, leaving her young child behind. After eight days, police traced her to a gurdwara in Punjab.
Following this, Sompreet accused her in-laws of harassment. She expressed her wish to seek a divorce and return to her parental home. After discussions between both families, they agreed to the separation. It was also decided that the child would be given to the mother as part of the arrangement.
The moment captured on camera
The viral video shows a simple room where the parents stand facing each other. Both appear to be holding legal papers linked to their separation. Police officers sit quietly on chairs nearby, watching the situation closely.
The father, wearing a turban and a plain T-shirt, holds his young son tightly in his arms. The mother, with a green dupatta covering her head, stands near him holding documents. The atmosphere in the room is tense and heavy with emotion.
When the mother reaches out to take the child, the boy turns his face away and clings tightly to his father. The father looks shocked and deeply hurt. He does not speak, but his face clearly shows pain and disbelief.
Child refuses and begins to cry
As the mother makes another attempt, she gently but firmly pulls the child into her arms. The toddler immediately starts crying loudly. He stretches his hands towards his father and tries to go back to him.
A man standing nearby offers the child a chocolate in an attempt to calm him, but the boy pushes it away. He continues to cry and call out for his father.
The camera also captures an elderly man, believed to be the child’s grandfather, struggling to hold back tears. He appears shaken by the situation. The police officers remain seated, silently observing the emotional exchange and ensuring that the process remains peaceful.
A painful goodbye
Towards the end of the video, the mother walks out of the room with the crying child in her arms. The father stays behind, standing still and speechless. He looks completely shattered as he watches his son being taken away.
The clip has sparked strong reactions online. Many people said it was heartbreaking to watch. Others said it shows how divorce affects not just couples, but also innocent children who may not understand what is happening.
