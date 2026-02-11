The viral video shows a simple room where the parents stand facing each other. Both appear to be holding legal papers linked to their separation. Police officers sit quietly on chairs nearby, watching the situation closely.

In Bhitarwar, Gwalior, Sompreet Kaur went missing from her matrimonial home, leaving her child behind. Eight days later, the police traced her to a gurdwara in Punjab.



Sompreet then accused her in-laws of harassment and expressed her wish to seek a divorce and return to her

The father, wearing a turban and a plain T-shirt, holds his young son tightly in his arms. The mother, with a green dupatta covering her head, stands near him holding documents. The atmosphere in the room is tense and heavy with emotion.

When the mother reaches out to take the child, the boy turns his face away and clings tightly to his father. The father looks shocked and deeply hurt. He does not speak, but his face clearly shows pain and disbelief.