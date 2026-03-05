Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The three-day event, themed 'Samskara', brings together leaders from 110 countries to discuss global geopolitical issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is also the Chief Guest for the three-day event. Prime Minister Modi was also accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the inaugural session.

The dialogue, which brings together global policymakers, diplomats, and thought leaders, focuses on key global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, security challenges, and emerging geopolitical trends. The three-day dialogue is scheduled from March 5 to March 7.

'Samskara': Theme and Scale of the 2026 Edition

The 2026 edition, themed "Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement", will see participation from representatives of 110 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, members of parliament, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, scholars, journalists, and youth leaders. Samskara represents the legacy of identity that allows civilisations to assert themselves, embrace diversity, and progress through continuous refinement. Around 2,700 participants are attending in person, while millions worldwide are expected to follow the proceedings through digital platforms.

Thematic Pillars for Discussion

Over three days, discussions will be organised across six thematic pillars: Contested Frontiers: Power, Polarity, and Periphery; Repairing the Commons: New Groups, New Guardians, New Avenues; White Whale: The Pursuit of Agenda 2030; The Eleventh Hour: Climate, Conflict, and the Cost of Delay; Tomorrowland: Towards a Tech-topia; and Trade in the Time of Tariffs: Recovery, Resilience, Reinvention.

About the Raisina Dialogue

The Raisina Dialogue aims to provide a platform for global decision-makers and thought leaders to exchange ideas, build consensus, and foster cooperation on critical geopolitical and economic issues facing the international community.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, this three-day event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues. (ANI)