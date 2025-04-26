- Home
The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir that killed at least 26 people. The UNSC emphasized that the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of the attack must be brought to justice
The United Nations Security Council has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the perpetrators must be held accountable. It also urged that those who planned and supported this “reprehensible act of terrorism” be brought to justice.
The 15-nation Council issued a Press Statement on 'terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir' in which the members "condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir" on April 22, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured.
"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the press statement said.
"They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," it said.
The statement further added, “The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”
A press statement represents a collective declaration to the media by the President of the UN Security Council, speaking on behalf of all 15 member states.
For April, the Council is being presided over by France, and the statement was delivered by Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, France's Permanent Representative to the UN. According to reports, the United States initially circulated the draft statement, which was later deliberated upon by the Council members.
Pakistan, presently serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, must also consent to any press statement issued by the Council. Such statements are not unilateral but are negotiated texts that require unanimous agreement from all 15 member states.
The UN Security Council members extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Governments of India and Nepal, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. In the attack, which targeted mostly tourists, 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.