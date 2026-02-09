The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are 'deeply concerned' after a new round of revelations linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Princess Catherine are closely following the latest developments, according to a BBC report.

In their first public response on this issue, the spokesperson said the couple’s thoughts are with the victims. The statement stressed that their main concern is the people who suffered because of Epstein’s crimes.

The palace said the Prince and Princess remain focused on the human impact of the case rather than the wider controversy.

First public statement from Kensington Palace

This is the first time William and Catherine have publicly spoken through an official statement about the ongoing disclosures connected to Epstein. The spokesperson said they are troubled by the continuing flow of new information coming from documents released in the United States.

According to the palace, the couple believes it is important that attention stays on those affected by the offences. The short statement made clear that their response is centred on concern and empathy rather than politics.

The message was carefully worded and avoided commenting on individuals directly. Instead, it underlined the importance of recognising the harm caused to victims.