The ibis Paint illustration app, led by CEO Eiji Kamiya, has gained immense popularity among youth, with 40 million monthly active users and 520 million downloads. The app is expanding globally and aims to grow its user base, especially in India.

Drawing picture is elementary education and valuable hobby for children and young people. This ibis paint is lead by CEO Eiji Kamiya and his application enables real illustration on the smart phone and tablet. It provides beginning illustrating work and semi professional work. Derives from easy use of multiple skill , ibis Paint attracts teenager's concern.

Impressive Growth and User Engagement

ibis Paint recorded global top class numbers, active users are 40 million global monthly active users, in it under 25 years youth occupied 91%, they made 520 million downloads.

Downloaded young can make free trial, afterward based on their concern, subscription providing high level illustrating skill is available.

Global Expansion and Market Focus

World users are expanded to 200 countries and regions. Top country is Brazil and following USA and UK. Regarding India despite of 1.4 billion population number of download is not big. CEO of ibis Kamiya wishes to raise its number.

Future Innovations and CEO's Vision

Not only ibis Paint but also AI song mixing application "VoiSona ". It enables to mix favorite AI song to original illustrated picture. It means original singing illustrated figure. As everyone recognizes expanding trend of Japanese animation all over the world, CEO of ibis Kamiya envisages super killer content might be born from ibis paint and other progressive solution. (ANI)