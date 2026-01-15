How Gen Z Princess Leonor's Future Reign Marks a Turning Point for Spain
For the first time in 150 years, Spain is set to have a Queen Regnant. Princess Leonor, aged 20, will become the country’s first female monarch since 1868. As heir to King Felipe VI, she is completing full military training.
Spain is preparing for a historic change in its monarchy. Princess Leonor, aged just 20, is set to become Spain’s first Queen Regnant in 150 years. When she ascends the throne, she will be the first woman to rule the country in her own right since Queen Isabella II, whose reign ended in 1868.
This moment marks a major turning point for Spain and its royal family. For more than a century, the Spanish crown has passed only through male rulers. Leonor’s future reign will bring a new chapter to the monarchy and modern Spain.
A royal line shaped by history
Spain’s monarchy has been ruled by the Bourbon dynasty since the early 1700s, after they defeated the Habsburgs in the War of the Spanish Succession. The monarchy was later removed during General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, which lasted for decades.
After Franco’s death, the monarchy was restored in 1975, with King Juan Carlos I taking the throne. He played an important role in guiding Spain towards democracy. In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated, and his son King Felipe VI became king.
Princess Leonor, Felipe’s eldest daughter, is now first in line to the throne.
A modern royal family
King Felipe married Queen Letizia in 2004. Letizia was a well-known journalist before joining the royal family. She became queen in 2014 at the age of 42.
The couple has two daughters. Princess Leonor, born in 2005, is the heir to the throne. Her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, was born in 2007. While Sofia supports royal duties, only Leonor is preparing to rule.
Why military training matters for Spain’s future queen
Spanish law requires the future monarch to complete full military training with the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This is because the king or queen also serves as Commander-in-Chief of Spain’s Armed Forces.
Leonor began her higher education at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, where she completed the International Baccalaureate. She then started her military journey in August 2023.
She joined 560 cadets at the Army academy in Zaragoza, where she trained under the same conditions as other recruits.
From the sea to the skies
In 2024, Leonor moved on to naval training in Galicia. She boarded Spain’s famous training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, for a demanding 140-day journey covering 17,000 miles.
During the voyage, she worked as a crew member. The ship crossed the Atlantic Ocean, travelled around South America, and reached New York. She later served aboard the warship Blas de Lezo before returning to Cadiz in July.
In December 2025, Leonor made history again. She completed her first solo flight in a Pilatus PC-21 aircraft, becoming the first female member of the Spanish royal family to achieve this milestone.
Recognition and honours
Leonor is currently training at the Air and Space Academy in San Javier, Murcia. She received a warm public welcome during her visit.
She is now set to receive the Gold Medal of the Region of Murcia, the highest honour given by the region. The award recognises her dedication and progress as Spain’s future queen and military leader.
Fluent in Spanish, Catalan, English, French, Arabic, and Mandarin, Leonor represents a new, global face of the Spanish monarchy.
A new era for Spain
Princess Leonor’s journey shows careful preparation, discipline, and respect for tradition. Her future reign is expected to symbolise change, stability, and equality.
As Spain looks ahead, many see her not just as a queen-in-waiting, but as a symbol of a modern monarchy ready for the future.
