Spain is preparing for a historic change in its monarchy. Princess Leonor, aged just 20, is set to become Spain’s first Queen Regnant in 150 years. When she ascends the throne, she will be the first woman to rule the country in her own right since Queen Isabella II, whose reign ended in 1868.

This moment marks a major turning point for Spain and its royal family. For more than a century, the Spanish crown has passed only through male rulers. Leonor’s future reign will bring a new chapter to the monarchy and modern Spain.