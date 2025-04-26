- Home
Pope Francis was buried at Santa Maria Maggiore in a moving Vatican funeral attended by 400,000 mourners and world leaders. Trump and Zelensky met again, calling their talk potentially “historic” amid emotional tributes.
World leaders gather in Rome
An extraordinary sight unfolded at St Peter’s Square as Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, and Emmanuel Macron stood side by side to honour Pope Francis at a historic funeral.
400,000 mourners flood Vatican
An estimated 400,000 pilgrims, citizens, and leaders crowded Rome and Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Francis, making it one of the largest gatherings in the city's modern history.
Trump and Zelensky reunite
Amidst global mourning, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met for the first time since their Oval Office spat, holding a conversation that Zelensky said could become “historic” if it yields joint diplomatic results.
Simple farewell for beloved pope
Pope Francis was laid to rest in a modest ceremony, reflecting his lifelong commitment to humility, openness, and bridge-building across cultures and religions, as celebrated during the moving funeral mass.
President Murmu pays tribute
President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter’s Square, joining world leaders in paying her respects. Representing India, she honoured the Pope’s legacy of peace, inclusion, and humanitarian service, underscoring the deep ties between India and the Catholic world.
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City. pic.twitter.com/eymWVVZi4J
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2025
Her presence reflected India's solidarity with millions of Catholics mourning worldwide.
Historic burial outside Vatican
Breaking centuries-old tradition, Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major instead of within the Vatican, allowing a more intimate, personal farewell for those closest to him.
Pope of the people
The atmosphere in Rome was filled with gratitude and emotion as pilgrims, young and old, remembered Pope Francis as "a pope among the people" with an open heart, compassion, and unwavering advocacy for peace.
Call for unity echoes
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re and world leaders highlighted Pope Francis' enduring message to "build bridges, not walls", a fitting tribute as diplomacy conversations subtly unfolded among presidents and prime ministers.
Novemdiales mourning begins
Following the funeral, Catholics worldwide have entered a nine-day mourning period known as Novemdiales, with daily masses honouring Pope Francis’ life and legacy before the conclave to choose his successor.