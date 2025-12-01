Ethiopia has conferred its highest award, The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Narendra Modi. He is the first global Head of State to receive this honour, which marks his 28th foreign state award. PM Modi dedicated it to the people of India.

Ethiopia on Tuesday conferred its highest award- The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia - on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The award was conferred during PM Modi's visit to the African country. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

PM Modi expresses pride, accepts award on behalf of Indians

PM Modi said that the award is a matter of great pride for him. "Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

"On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

'Role of teachers significant in India-Ethiopia relations'

PM Modi lauded the role of teachers in fostering relations between Ethiopia and India. "Had this visit been in accordance with the normal diplomatic process, perhaps it would have taken a lot of time. But your love and affection, brought brought me here just within 24 days," he said.

"We, in India, have always believed - Knowledge Liberates. Education is the foundation stone of any country. I am proud that in Ethiopia and India relations, the most significant contribution has been from our teachers. Ethiopia's great culture attracted them here and they received the great fortune of preparing several generations here. Even today, several Indian faculty members are serving at Ethiopian Universities and higher education institutions," he added.

Committed to partnerships based on vision and trust

The Prime Minister said that the future belongs to those partnerships which are based on vision and trust. "Together with Ethiopia, we are committed to furthering such partnerships which can bring forth a solution to evolving global challenges and build new opportunities," he said.

PM dedicates award to 140 crore Indians

The Prime Minister dedicated the award to 140 crore people of India. "I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," he said in a post on X.