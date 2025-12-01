Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and Indian PM Narendra Modi met in Addis Ababa, elevating bilateral ties to a 'strategic partnership'. Abiy lauded Ethiopia's economic growth and India's role as a leading FDI source with over 615 companies.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Tuesday highlighted the growing economic partnership between Ethiopia and India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Addis Ababa. Setting the context with Ethiopia's economic performance, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said the country has maintained robust growth momentum. "Our economy is performing strongly. Last year, we grew 9.2% and this year we are expecting 10.3% GDP growth. Beside GDP growth, our FDI inflow is also rising big time. India is leading source for FDI. We have more than 615 Indian companies which are investing in Ethiopia. This gives our cooperation a strong foundation of trust," he said.

India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

Building on this economic foundation, the Ethiopian Prime Minister placed the partnership in a broader diplomatic context, noting that the decision reached during the talks reflects the natural progression of bilateral ties. "I think our decision today that we elevate our historic relationship to strategic relationship is the right decision," he said.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali underlined the need for a partnership aligned with present-day priorities. "Today, we need a clear focus to shape a modern partnership, grounded in sovereignty, self-reliance and cooperation. Our cooperation is rooted in equality, in South-South solidarity," he said.

In this context, the Ethiopian leader welcomed Prime Minister Modi's consistent articulation of Africa's priorities in global engagements. "We also appreciate your consistent message that Africa's priorities must lead the partnership. This kind of dignified, respectful message for Africa is very important. Keep pushing, that is the type of message we are expecting from all our trusted friends," he said.

Against this backdrop of shared economic and diplomatic understanding, India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the decision would impart fresh momentum to relations.

In his remarks during the meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi said India and Ethiopia are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity and are partners in the Global South. "Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed and new depth," he said.

Highlighting the civilisational foundation of ties that underpin the partnership, PM Modi said, "India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South."

Extending this cooperation to the global stage, he said India and Ethiopia have stood shoulder to shoulder internationally, noting Ethiopia's role as the seat of the African Union. He recalled that, inspired by a shared vision of an inclusive world, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member in 2023.

As part of the visit and reflecting the upgraded partnership, the two countries also exchanged memoranda of understanding, marking concrete outcomes of the talks.

PM Modi Accorded Warm Welcome

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the Ethiopian capital. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali received him at Addis Ababa Airport and personally drove him to the hotel.

During the journey, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali took PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, a visit not included in the official itinerary. PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia in the second leg of his three-nation visit.

Describing the reception, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was warm and colourful. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS member. This is PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia and reflects India's commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening its partnership with Africa. (ANI)