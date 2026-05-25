Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Guwahati to a grand reception from Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between India and the Himalayan kingdom.

In a striking display of regional diplomacy and warm hospitality, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended a grand welcome to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, upon his arrival in Guwahati. The high-profile reception, steeped in formal protocol and mutual warmth, underscores the deep-rooted ties and enduring friendship between India and the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom.

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This significant moment for regional diplomacy and cross-border relations kicked off on Monday as Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay touched down in Assam, where the state leadership rolled out the red carpet. Following this initial airport reception, the visiting dignitary proceeded to the state guest house in the city, where he was formally received by State Cabinet minister Atul Bora.

Bilateral Growth and Partnership

Reflecting on the meeting, the minister expressed optimism that the official visit would unlock fresh opportunities for bilateral growth, partnership, and heritage sharing.

Taking to social media platform X to share his privilege regarding the high-profile hosting duties, Bora stated, "I had the honour of according a warm and heartfelt welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House Number One, Koinadhora, Guwahati." I had the honour of according a warm and heartfelt welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House No. 1, Koinadhora, Guwahati. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam… pic.twitter.com/p7XbbZ5rqB — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) May 25, 2026

The minister emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state administration remains dedicated to fortifying its traditional alliances and amicable neighbourhood ties with the Himalayan kingdom, driven by a commitment to local partnership, shared values, and mutual growth.

Historical Links and Shared Heritage

Elaborating on the historical links that bind the two regions together, Bora noted, "Assam and Bhutan share an age-old relationship rooted in mutual trust, harmony and deep socio-cultural ties. Our enduring friendship has been strengthened over generations through close people-to-people connections, shared traditions and longstanding cooperation across diverse sectors."

Highlighting the strategic and cultural potential of the Bhutanese Prime Minister's itinerary, Bora added, "I firmly believe that the visit of the prime minister of Bhutan to Assam will further deepen the special bond between Assam and Bhutan, while opening new avenues of goodwill, cooperation and cultural exchange for the greater benefit of our people."

Ensuring a seamless and secure environment for the high-level visit, the ministerial reception was supported by a delegation of senior state administration and security figures, including Assam police chief Harmeet Singh and General Administration Department secretary Narsing Pawar. (ANI)