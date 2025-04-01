user
user icon

Myanmar earthquake aftermath: ISRO's satellite images reveal massive destruction; see photos

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing massive destruction, killing thousands, and prompting international rescue efforts, with ISRO’s satellite images revealing the full extent of the devastation.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

ISRO’s Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Destruction

In the wake of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, satellite images released by India's Space Research Organization (ISRO) have provided a chilling look at the extent of the destruction. Captured by ISRO's Cartosat-3 satellite from 500 kilometers above Earth, the high-resolution photographs show significant damage across the affected areas, underscoring the severity of the disaster.

article_image2

Mandalay and Surrounding Regions Suffer Heavy Damage

The earthquake, which was centered near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, has caused widespread devastation. Mandalay, located near the epicenter, has seen some of the most significant destruction. Key infrastructure, including a major bridge over the Irrawaddy River, has collapsed, crippling transportation and communication. Additionally, Mandalay University has suffered extensive damage, with many of its buildings reduced to rubble. Numerous highways and roads have also been destroyed, making access to the hardest-hit areas difficult.

Also read: Operation Brahma: With rescue team, medical help, India intensifies mega aid plan for earthquake-hit Myanmar


article_image3

Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Rescue Operations

The official death toll has surpassed 1,700, with thousands more injured. As emergency teams continue to search for survivors, the number of casualties is expected to rise. Neighboring regions, particularly Sagaing, have also experienced heavy damage, including the collapse of iconic landmarks such as the Ava Bridge and the Mahamuni Pagoda.

article_image4

Global Support and Myanmar’s Road to Recovery

The disaster has not been confined to Myanmar alone. The earthquake's tremors were felt across the border, affecting parts of Thailand. The Thai government quickly mobilized emergency response teams to provide assistance, joining the international effort to aid Myanmar in its recovery.

Myanmar's military government has declared a state of emergency as rescue operations intensify. Emergency responders are combing through the rubble to locate survivors, while relief efforts are being coordinated on the ground. Aid has poured in from various countries, with India among the first to deploy rescue teams. India's rapid response has been pivotal in assisting Myanmar during this critical period.

article_image5

Satellite Data Assisting in Damage Assessment

In addition to emergency rescue efforts, satellite images provided by ISRO are being used to assess the full extent of the damage and plan the next steps for reconstruction. The data is proving invaluable for relief teams as they navigate the challenging terrain and coordinate their operations.

As Myanmar grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake, the international community remains committed to providing support as the country begins its long road to recovery. The damage is severe, but the resilience of the people and the continued flow of aid provide hope amid the overwhelming devastation.

Also read: Myanmar deadly quake unleashed energy equal to 334 atomic bombs, experts warn aftershocks may last for months

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chinese-backed firm under investigation over Bangkok skyscraper collapse after quake; site samples fail test ddr

Chinese-backed firm under investigation over Bangkok skyscraper collapse after quake; site samples fail test

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH) shk

'India is going to drop tariffs substantially': Donald Trump ahead of 'Liberation Day' deadline (WATCH)

China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions, strong condemnation from Taipei dmn

China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions, strong condemnation from Taipei

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH) shk

'100% tariffs from India': White House lists data, says 'time for reciprocity' ahead of Liberation Day (WATCH)

'Empowering, strengthening': Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore praise Donald Trump & Elon Musk for safe return shk

‘Empowering, strengthening’: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore praise Donald Trump & Elon Musk for safe return

Recent Stories

Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge MEG

Cheese in the Trap to Dear. M: 5 College Rom Com Korean Drama for Weekend Binge

Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here ATG

Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy dmn

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case ddr

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

IPL 2025: PBKS pacer Arshdeep shares his experience of playing Shreyas's captaincy ahead of clash against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh shares his experience of playing under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy

Recent Videos

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

Video Icon
Chile President Gabriel Boric Font Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Video Icon
💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier

💰Is It Time To Rethink How You Withdraw Cash? Brace Yourselves as ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Rekha Gupta Extends Utkal Diwas Greetings to Odias Residing in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon