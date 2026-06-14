A 21-year-old woman in Brazil died during a bungee jump when she was allegedly launched from a bridge without being connected to the safety rope.

A 21-year-old woman in Brazil died during a bungee jump when she was allegedly launched from a bridge without being connected to the safety rope. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a recent graduate in Physical Education and Sports Management, died on Saturday morning at the infamous "Ponte do Esqueleto" (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, a popular destination for extreme sports enthusiasts in São Paulo state.

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According to the Military Police and witness accounts, Freitas was launched from a platform approximately 40 meters above the ground before it was discovered that her safety equipment had not been properly secured. She fell to the ground, suffering multiple injuries. Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene and confirmed her death.

Freitas had shared a lighthearted message on Instagram shortly before the jump. In a joking tone, she wrote, "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?" Hours later, her Instagram profile was taken down.

The young woman, who lived in Jandira in Greater São Paulo, regularly shared glimpses of her daily life, fitness journey, nature outings and wellness-related content on social media. She had recently completed her studies in Physical Education and Sports Management.

The fatal incident was captured on video. Footage reportedly shows Freitas being escorted to the jumping platform by members of the team overseeing the activity. Moments after she was launched, panic erupted among those present as witnesses realized something had gone terribly wrong.

"Guys, the rope!" people can be heard shouting in the video after noticing that the safety equipment had not been connected.

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Authorities said the apparent failure to properly secure the equipment led to the deadly fall. Bystanders attempted to provide first aid before emergency responders arrived, but medical personnel later confirmed her death at the scene.

The tragedy also left Freitas's fiancé in shock. According to police, he became ill after arriving at the location and required medical assistance before being transported to a hospital.

Military Police reported that two men allegedly responsible for the activity fled into a nearby wooded area after the accident. They were later located with the assistance of an Águia helicopter. In total, six people were reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation has been handed over to the 2nd Police District of Limeira.