Maldives' Honorary Consul in Kolkata, Ram Krishna Jaiswal, stressed that expanding education and tourism will strengthen the deep-rooted ties with India. He cited PM Modi's invitation to President Mohamed Muizzu as proof of growing friendship.

Deep-rooted ties and growing friendship

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Maldives in Kolkata, Ram Krishna Jaiswal, on Sunday highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Maldives and said that expanding education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges would further strengthen bilateral relations, while stressing the importance of friendship and peace in international affairs.

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Speaking with ANI, on the sidelines of the ISKCON's 'Morning of Bhakti' event at the Princep Ghat in Kolkata, Jaiswal said the growing engagement between the two countries reflects the strength of their relationship. Referring to diplomatic interactions of India and the Maldives in 2024, he said, "Our Honourable Modi ji, the Prime Minister, invited the President of the Maldives[Mohamed Muizzu]. What bigger proof is there that friendship and tourism are growing? There is no doubt about it. And in this world, friendship is very important for peace."

'Promote education and tourism to boost ties'

Emphasising the value of peaceful relations among nations, he added, "There are many issues going on around the world. I don't think my designation or level permits me to speak on very large matters, but there are many crises which, if they move towards peace... in my understanding, there is nothing greater than peace in this world."

On efforts to further enhance ties between India and the Maldives, Jaiswal said, "The relationship between India and the Maldives is ages old. If you look at ancient history, there was a time when many Indians went and settled in the Maldives. Many Maldivians come here for jobs and work. There is tourism, employment, and exchange programs. I believe that to increase the friendship between any two nations, the more we promote education and tourism, the better it will be."

ISKCON's message of peace

He also highlighted the broader message of the ISKCON event. He said, "Anything that brings peace, anything that allows one to experience peace, should be welcomed. You sit and do yoga, and you find peace. Ten people join you, and they find peace too. What could be better than that? ISKCON and other organisations... My name is Ram, but I respect all religions. Whatever spreads peace in all directions, promoting that is what human life is about."

On Bengal's new government

Jaiswal declined to make political observations beyond his official remit when asked about the current situation in Bengal and the new government, saying, "In my official capacity, I cannot make many political comments. But I am a proud Indian by birth, and a proud Bengali as well. So, in a democracy, when a party wins by votes, and I have a lot of patience... My name is Ram, and I respect all religions, so it must be welcomed. I believe they will perform well." (ANI)