Gold In Belgium: 100 Crore Treasure Found By Renovation Workers; Read On
Workers in Belgium were just doing regular drainage work when they hit a jackpot worth Rs 100 crore! Gold coins and bars were found hidden inside a wall, and the discovery has become a huge sensation. So, what was really inside that wall?
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Over Rs 100 crore gold found during drainage work!
In the East Flanders province of Belgium, workers were laying sewage pipes in an old building in Sint-Gillis-Dendermonde. As they drilled into the foundations, a yellow object suddenly gleamed from inside the walls, leaving the crew completely shocked.
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They thought it was 1 Euro coins, but it was gold!
An 18-year-old student, Kobe, and site manager Wario were on the job. At first, they thought the shiny objects were just 1 Euro coins. But when they cleared the dirt, their minds were blown. They found gold coins and bars worth around 9 million Euros, which is about Rs 85 to 100 crore. Wario, who has been in construction for 33 years, said he had never seen anything so surprising in his life.
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Honest workers handed the treasure over to the police.
Even after finding so much gold, the workers didn't try to hide it. They knew hiding it would be a crime, just like theft, so they immediately called the police. Officials took the treasure and moved it to a secure government treasury. When the news spread, crowds rushed to the site, hoping to find more gold, forcing the police to seal off the area.
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A secret treasure with a link to history.
Experts are now studying where this gold came from. They think it might belong to the family of Theophilus van Assche, who owned a beer factory there in the 19th century. The family might have hidden their life savings behind the wall because of political or money troubles back then. The property currently belongs to a charity, 'CAW Oost-Vlaanderen', which says they will use the money for the poor if they get it.
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What does the law say? Will the workers get a share?
Under Belgian law, the original owners or their family have 5 years to claim the treasure. If no one comes forward and the gold has no crime links, the law states it will be split 50-50 between the building's owner and the workers who found it. 18-year-old Kobe is hopeful he'll get a reward for the discovery, even if he doesn't get the gold itself.
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