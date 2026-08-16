4 5 Image Credit : Getty

A secret treasure with a link to history.

Experts are now studying where this gold came from. They think it might belong to the family of Theophilus van Assche, who owned a beer factory there in the 19th century. The family might have hidden their life savings behind the wall because of political or money troubles back then. The property currently belongs to a charity, 'CAW Oost-Vlaanderen', which says they will use the money for the poor if they get it.