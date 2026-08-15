Gold and silver prices in India vary by city, influenced by local demand, taxes, and international market trends. The provided rates for 24K and 22K gold are indicative, as final prices differ at jewellery stores.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus across India on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as buyers, investors and jewellers tracked the latest movements in the precious metals market. Rates continued to vary across cities due to factors such as local demand, taxes, transportation costs, jewellers' charges and broader international market trends.

Gold prices are influenced by a combination of global bullion rates, currency movements and domestic demand. Silver prices, meanwhile, are affected by both investment demand and industrial consumption. Changes in international markets can therefore have a direct impact on the rates paid by customers in Indian cities.

Gold and silver prices today

The latest city-wise rates are an important guide for consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or other precious metal products. However, final prices at jewellery stores may differ from the indicative market rates because making charges, GST and other applicable costs can be added to the purchase price.

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) Silver (per kg) Delhi Rs 1,53,030 Rs 1,40,390 Rs 2,54,900 Mumbai Rs 1,52,880 Rs 1,40,140 Rs 2,54,900 Kolkata Rs 1,52,880 Rs 1,40,140 Rs 2,54,900 Chennai Rs 1,53,160 Rs 1,40,390 Rs 2,59,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,52,880 Rs 1,40,140 Rs 2,54,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,880 Rs 1,40,140 Rs 2,59,900

Note: Rates can vary by jeweller and may exclude making charges, GST and other applicable costs. The DNA

Gold and silver rates should be compared carefully before making a purchase, particularly because prices can differ between cities and jewellers. Buyers should also check whether the quoted gold price is for 24-carat, 22-carat or another purity, as the rate changes according to the metal's purity.

The prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand and changing currency rates.

Those buying jewellery should also account for making charges and GST, while investors purchasing physical gold or silver should consider storage, resale conditions and dealer premiums. Checking the latest rates on the day of purchase remains important, especially during periods of heightened market volatility.

Consumers are advised to verify the final rate with their local jeweller before completing a transaction, as retail prices may change and additional charges can apply.