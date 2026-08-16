The Human Rights Council PoJK alleged that security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters in Rawalakot, PoJK, killing a youth named Saiyam Liaqat. The council, citing video evidence, demanded a transparent investigation into the incident.

The Human Rights Council PoJK has alleged that security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters at Umer Farooq Chowk in Rawalakot, PoJK, resulting in the death of a youth identified as Saiyam Liaqat and injuries to several others.

In a statement issued following the incident, the council said it had received information about the alleged firing along with a video that had come into the public domain.

According to the council, the incident took place last night amid the ongoing situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Human Rights Council claimed that Saiyam Liaqat lost his life after security forces allegedly opened "severe fire" on protesters. It further said that reports indicated that several other individuals were injured in the incident.

Rights Council Cites Broader Crisis

The council also referred to what it described as unverified cumulative reports concerning the broader situation in PoJK, claiming that nearly 100 people have lost their lives since June 5.

"These are not mere numbers but shattered homes, grieving families, and irreplaceable human lives," the council said, while questioning how long the people of PoJK would continue to pay with their lives for what it described as their basic rights.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

The Human Rights Council asserted that peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental rights of citizens. It termed the alleged use of lethal force and direct firing against protesters "unacceptable under any circumstances".

The council called for an immediate halt to firing and the use of force against protesters. It also demanded that all injured individuals be provided unobstructed emergency medical assistance.

Seeking accountability, the council called for independent, transparent and impartial judicial investigations into the Rawalakot incident as well as all reported deaths during the ongoing situation. It further demanded that all available evidence, including videos that have emerged in the public domain, medical records and evidence from the scene of the incident, be preserved to facilitate investigations.

The council also called for those responsible for what it described as the "illegal use of lethal force" to be brought to justice.

In addition, the Human Rights Council urged the government to immediately release verified figures regarding the number of people killed, injured and arrested, as well as individuals currently receiving medical treatment.