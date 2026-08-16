Manipur gymnast Ariha Pangambam's father, Pangambam Akhelo, expressed overwhelming joy after she won a gold medal at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, recalling the family's anxiety and surprise at her unexpected victory.

Manipur gymnast Ariha Pangambam's gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships has brought immense joy to her family, with her father, Pangambam Akhelo, recalling the anxiety and excitement they experienced while watching her compete.

Ariha clinched the gold medal in the senior individual women's category at the 10th Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, held earlier this month in Tagaytay City, Philippines. Speaking about her victory, Akhelo said the family was confident that Ariha would win a medal but did not expect her to finish on top. "We watched the performance on television. Despite my daughter's participation, we felt anxious and restless throughout the broadcast. Based on her performance, we were confident that she would receive a medal, but we had not anticipated her being the winner. When she won, our hearts were filled with overwhelming joy," he said.

A Father's Pride and Concern

Akhelo said Ariha's training in Manipur has been challenging due to frequent shutdowns and disruptions in the state, which have affected her practice schedule. "Training is challenging due to the frequent imposition of bandhs and the chaotic situation in Manipur. These disruptions have significantly affected her practice schedule. Despite curfew hours, we attempted to visit the gymnasium in the early morning when it was open," he said.

Crediting the Coach

He also credited Ariha's coach, Yumnam Ranjan, a retired ex-serviceman, for playing an important role in her development as a gymnast. Ranjan, who trained Ariha at Khuman Lampak, is an approved international judge with the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) and the International Gymnastics Federation. "The coaching and training imparted to my daughter Ariha are comparable to those of other international coaches," Akhelo said.

Hopes for Future Glory

The proud father said he hopes Ariha can continue to achieve success at the highest level and become a champion at major international competitions. "I aspire for my daughter to achieve international success and become a champion in the World Championships, Olympics, and World Games," he said.

Ariha's Asian Championships gold marks a significant achievement for the young gymnast and adds to the growing recognition of Indian athletes competing in gymnastics at the international level. (ANI)