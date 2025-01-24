France to Ireland: 5 countries offering permanent residency for Indians after 5-year study; Check

With potential changes to the H-1B visa program in the US, obtaining a Green Card might become more challenging for Indians. This article explores five alternative countries offering easier pathways to permanent residency, especially for Indian students after graduation

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

Permanent residency for Indians

Potential changes to the H-1B visa program could make Green Cards harder for Indians to obtain, leading to longer waiting periods. This article explores alternative countries

article_image2

France

In France, students can apply for permanent residency after five years. Post-graduation, a temporary permit is required, primarily for master's graduates or entrepreneurs

article_image3

Ireland

Ireland offers permanent residency after fulfilling three conditions: completing studies on a student visa, working for 1-2 years on a graduate visa, and securing long-term employment for at least five years

article_image4

Norway

Norway requires a minimum of three years of residency (excluding study period) for permanent residency. Applicants need a Norwegian degree, financial stability, Norwegian language proficiency, and a clean criminal record

article_image5

Netherlands

The Netherlands requires five years of residency, including study period, for permanent residency. Some students apply for an orientation year permit after graduation to fulfill this requirement

article_image6

Germany

Germany offers a settlement permit (permanent residency) after graduation, subject to conditions like a two-year work permit, securing a job, and German language proficiency

