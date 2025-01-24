France to Ireland: 5 countries offering permanent residency for Indians after 5-year study; Check

With potential changes to the H-1B visa program in the US, obtaining a Green Card might become more challenging for Indians. This article explores five alternative countries offering easier pathways to permanent residency, especially for Indian students after graduation

Permanent residency for Indians

France

In France, students can apply for permanent residency after five years. Post-graduation, a temporary permit is required, primarily for master's graduates or entrepreneurs

Ireland

Ireland offers permanent residency after fulfilling three conditions: completing studies on a student visa, working for 1-2 years on a graduate visa, and securing long-term employment for at least five years

Norway

Norway requires a minimum of three years of residency (excluding study period) for permanent residency. Applicants need a Norwegian degree, financial stability, Norwegian language proficiency, and a clean criminal record

Netherlands

The Netherlands requires five years of residency, including study period, for permanent residency. Some students apply for an orientation year permit after graduation to fulfill this requirement

Germany

Germany offers a settlement permit (permanent residency) after graduation, subject to conditions like a two-year work permit, securing a job, and German language proficiency

