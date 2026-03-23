US President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered a temporary halt to planned military strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

He said this decision came after “very good and productive” talks between the United States and Iran over the past few days.

The pause will last for five days. During this time, both sides are expected to continue discussions to find a possible solution to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trump shared the update on his social media platform, saying the final decision on strikes will depend on how talks progress.