PM Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava, Slovakia, for a historic first-ever state visit. He will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and PM Robert Fico to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and other strategic sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava on Monday for a state visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993. After arriving at the Slovak capital, PM Modi expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico." Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico.@PellegriniP_@RobertFicoSVK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

A Grand Traditional Welcome

PM Modi received a warm welcome with a rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram" by the Lucnica Ensemble at a hotel in Bratislava. The group also performed the Indian national anthem during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu in 2025. The Prime Minister witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovakian musical group, Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt. A traditional Slovak dance was also performed by a children's folk ensemble called Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia.

He was given a traditional welcome with bread and salt upon his arrival in Bratislava. In Slovak culture, the traditional welcome with bread and salt is a symbol of hospitality, respect, and goodwill. Guests, especially honoured visitors or dignitaries, are greeted with a loaf of bread and a small dish of salt. Bread represents prosperity, sustenance, while salt symbolises value, friendship, and protection. This custom has deep roots in Slavic traditions and reflects the importance Slovaks place on welcoming others warmly and sharing the blessings of home and community.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Bratislava gathered in large numbers to welcome PM Modi, reflecting the growing engagement between the Indian community and the host nation. The Prime Minister greeted the diaspora members present here.

Strengthening India-Slovakia Partnership

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and comes amid increasing momentum in India-Slovakia relations. During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, manufacturing and other strategic sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Slovakia, particularly in areas such as automobile manufacturing, railway development and economic cooperation.

The State Visit follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries. President Droupadi Murmu visited Slovakia in April 2025, while Slovak President Peter Pellegrini travelled to India earlier this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit held in February. Prime Minister Modi's visit is expected to build on these engagements and explore new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

Part of PM's European Tour

The Slovakia visit forms the second leg of the Prime Minister's multi-nation tour. Earlier, PM Modi concluded his engagements in Nice, France, where he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and participated in several events aimed at strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

Following his engagements in Slovakia, PM Modi will return to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16 and 17. During the summit, he is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and partner countries on issues including global economic growth, international cooperation and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister will subsequently travel to Paris for further bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. (ANI)