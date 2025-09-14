Image Credit : Getty

Elon Musk has accused OpenAI of covering up the death of former researcher Suchir Balaji, claiming he was murdered rather than dying by suicide, as official reports state. Balaji, who had previously alleged copyright violations by OpenAI and was reportedly scheduled to testify in a related lawsuit, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024. Authorities, including the San Francisco Police Department and the Chief Medical Examiner, ruled the death a suicide, citing a self-inflicted gunshot and no evidence of foul play. Musk, along with Balaji’s supporters, has questioned this conclusion, pointing to the absence of a suicide note and signs of a struggle. The accusations have escalated tensions between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has dismissed the claims as baseless and criticized Musk for politicizing the matter. The case has sparked widespread attention and renewed debates about corporate transparency and accountability in the tech industry.