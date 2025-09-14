Charlie Kirk Murder, Nepal Turmoil, Israeli Strikes in Qatar: The Week That Was In Pics
From Charlie Kirk’s assassination to NASA’s Mars findings, the world is witnessing events that are shaping history. Take a look at some of the major events across the world that happened in the past week.
Charlie Kirk Assassination
Charlie Kirk, founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10, 2025, while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University. A bullet struck him in the neck, and he later died in hospital. The following day, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, hailing him as a patriotic voice for America’s youth and ordering flags flown at half-staff. Police have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in Washington County in connection with the attack. Investigators say Robinson faces charges of aggravated murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, after remarks to a family member and surveillance evidence tied him to the killing. The incident has renewed concerns about political violence and security at public events.
Nepal Anti-Corruption Protests
Mass protests erupted across Nepal starting September 8, 2025, with students and young citizens leading demonstrations in Kathmandu and other major cities. The immediate cause was the government’s decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X, citing new registration requirements. However, protesters also voiced broader grievances, including corruption, economic inequality, and limited opportunities for youth. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with security forces using tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition in some instances. at least 51 people were killed and hundreds injured, while several government buildings, including parts of the Parliament complex, were damaged. Curfews were imposed in key areas to restore order. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down following the protests.
Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal PM
Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the country’s history, on September 12. Karki, 73, who previously served as Nepal’s Chief Justice and is well-known for her anti-corruption work, was selected through an unusual process where protesters conducted an online vote via Discord, in which she received nearly half the votes. President Ram Chandra Paudel officially appointed her after consulting with military leaders and protest representatives. In her inaugural speech, Karki vowed to investigate the violence during the demonstrations, provide compensation to victims’ families, and promote national unity. She also announced that new parliamentary elections will be held on March 5, 2026. International leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed her appointment.
Israel Strikes Hamas Delegation in Qatar
Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha targeting a Hamas leadership meeting on September 9. The attack, involving missiles launched from F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. While Hamas claimed its top leaders survived, the strike has sharply increased tensions in the region. The targeted site served as a base for Hamas negotiators and their families. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that removing Hamas leaders in Qatar would help pave the way for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages. Despite Qatar’s Patriot missile defense systems, the operation was successful. Qatar condemned the attack as a breach of sovereignty, prompting an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. The United States, while allied with Israel, joined the UN Security Council in condemning the strike.
Jair Bolsonaro Convicted
Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for his role in orchestrating a coup attempt following his 2022 election defeat. Bolsonaro was found guilty of five charges, including leading a criminal organization and attempting to violently dismantle democratic institutions. This marks the first time a former Brazilian president has been convicted of attempting to undermine the country’s democracy. The court determined that Bolsonaro sought to retain power by pressuring military leaders and plotting actions against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Several of his allies, including former military officials, were also convicted.
Massive Protests Rock France
France was rocked by massive demonstrations under the “Block Everything” movement, reflecting widespread public anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s government. Protesters blocked roads, set up barricades, and clashed with police, expressing opposition to proposed €44 billion in budget cuts, privatization measures, and what many see as political mismanagement. Over 80,000 security personnel were deployed nationwide, leading to more than 450 arrests. The protests, organized largely via social media platforms like Telegram, drew parallels to the 2018 Yellow Vest movement and were supported by labor unions, left-wing groups, and other political factions. The unrest coincided with the appointment of Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new prime minister, following Francois Bayrou’s resignation after losing a confidence vote. Lecornu now faces the challenge of uniting a divided parliament and addressing the country’s economic pressures, while the protests have intensified calls for Macron’s resignation.
Indian-Origin Man Beheaded At Dallas Motel
Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager from Karnataka, was brutally beheaded at Downtown Suites Dallas in Texas on September 10. The attacker, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national with a prior criminal record, reportedly carried out the assault following a dispute over a broken washing machine. Witnesses said the situation escalated when Nagamallaiah asked someone else to translate instructions rather than speaking directly to Cobos-Martinez. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and fatally attacking Nagamallaiah despite attempts by his wife and son to intervene. Authorities arrested Cobos-Martinez at the scene and charged him with capital murder. The incident has shocked the Indian-American community and raised concerns about workplace safety and the handling of violent offenders. The Indian Consulate in Houston is assisting the family, while a fundraiser has collected nearly $200,000 to support funeral costs and the victim’s son’s education.
FBI Director Kash Patel Sued
FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a federal lawsuit filed by three former senior FBI officials—Brian Driscoll, Steven Jensen, and Spencer Evans—who allege that Patel orchestrated a politically motivated purge of agents deemed disloyal to former President Trump. The plaintiffs claim they were dismissed for resisting efforts to remove personnel involved in investigations related to Trump, including the January 6 Capitol attack and the Mar-a-Lago search. They assert that Patel privately admitted the firings were retaliatory and possibly illegal, aimed at aligning the FBI with the administration’s political agenda. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement, back pay, and exoneration, raising concerns about the politicization of the FBI. Patel is set to testify before Congress to address the allegations. Meanwhile, former President Trump has publicly defended Patel, praising his dedication and criticizing those who politicize the situation.
Elon Musk Accuses Open AI of Covering Up Murder
Elon Musk has accused OpenAI of covering up the death of former researcher Suchir Balaji, claiming he was murdered rather than dying by suicide, as official reports state. Balaji, who had previously alleged copyright violations by OpenAI and was reportedly scheduled to testify in a related lawsuit, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024. Authorities, including the San Francisco Police Department and the Chief Medical Examiner, ruled the death a suicide, citing a self-inflicted gunshot and no evidence of foul play. Musk, along with Balaji’s supporters, has questioned this conclusion, pointing to the absence of a suicide note and signs of a struggle. The accusations have escalated tensions between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has dismissed the claims as baseless and criticized Musk for politicizing the matter. The case has sparked widespread attention and renewed debates about corporate transparency and accountability in the tech industry.
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Ancient Life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered some of the strongest evidence yet suggesting ancient microbial life may have existed on Mars. In July 2024, the rover drilled into a rock called Cheyava Falls in the Jezero Crater's Bright Angel formation, an ancient riverbed rich in sedimentary deposits dating back 3.2 to 3.8 billion years. Analysis of the Sapphire Canyon sample revealed distinctive “leopard spot” mineral patterns, similar to structures on Earth formed by microbial activity. The spots contain iron-rich minerals such as vivianite and greigite, along with traces of organic carbon, indicating possible past biological processes. While scientists caution that non-biological processes could produce similar signatures, the findings strongly hint at Mars having once harbored life. NASA plans to eventually return these samples to Earth, though the Mars Sample Return mission has been delayed to the 2040s due to budget constraints.