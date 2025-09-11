Three former senior FBI officials have sued Director Kash Patel and the U.S. government, alleging they were unlawfully fired under White House orders for investigating Donald Trump. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement and back pay.

Washington DC: In a dramatic escalation of concerns about political interference at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three former senior FBI officials have filed a lawsuit against Director Kash Patel and the federal government, accusing them of unlawful termination under direct orders from the Trump White House. The plaintiffs, Brian Driscoll Jr., Steven Jensen, and Spencer Evans, claim their removals were part of a sweeping campaign to purge bureau employees who had investigated former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, demands a judicial declaration that their firings were illegal, reinstatement to their posts, and compensation for lost wages. All three officials, each with decades of service, held senior roles: Driscoll briefly served as acting FBI director after Trump’s inauguration, Jensen headed the Washington field office, and Evans led the Las Vegas field office following years in human resources leadership.

White House Allegedly Ordered Firings Of Trump Investigators

According to the complaint, Patel told Driscoll he had been instructed by the White House to dismiss any agent who had worked on Trump-related investigations. Patel allegedly admitted that keeping his own job depended on following through with the removals, remarking that “the FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.”

The suit further alleges that Emil Bove, a Trump loyalist and former Justice Department official, pressed Driscoll to compile lists of FBI agents who investigated the January 6 Capitol attack. When Driscoll resisted, warning that such actions violated FBI policy and threatened national security, Bove allegedly insisted the agents would be referred to the Justice Department for misconduct reviews.

Pressure From Trump Allies To Remove Agents

The complaint cites additional political pressure campaigns. Bove, under alleged urging from White House aide Stephen Miller, sought mass firings of agents. Meanwhile, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reportedly pressed Jensen to dismiss Walter Giardina, an agent tied to Robert Mueller’s investigation and the arrest of Trump ally Peter Navarro. Jensen refused, citing Giardina’s veteran protections and bureau protocol.

Evans, the third plaintiff, was removed after a dispute over COVID-19 policy exemptions and was eventually fired without formal allegations of misconduct or poor performance.

High-Level Retaliation And Humiliation

The lawsuit recounts a bizarre episode in which videos circulated inside the bureau depicted Bove as the Batman villain Bane and Driscoll as Batman. Bove allegedly confronted Driscoll about the parody, despite his denial of involvement, further intensifying tensions between FBI leadership and staff.

The plaintiffs argue their firings represent “one of the most brazen examples” of the politicisation of federal law enforcement under Trump. They accuse Patel, Bove, and Bongino of retaliatory dismissals aimed at purging officials unwilling to politicize the FBI.

Fired Officials Demand Accountability

Driscoll, in a public statement, stressed the importance of protecting the integrity of the FBI:

“The American people deserve an FBI made up of professionals who can serve righteously and confidently, with no fear of inappropriately applied pressure or wrongful termination.”

Evans echoed those concerns, warning that the bureau’s credibility relies on impartiality:

“Americans should demand FBI leaders who make decisions based solely on the facts of an investigation and never on the desired outcome of one.”

FBI Agents Association Responds

The FBI Agents Association issued a statement supporting the lawsuit, noting that agents have fewer career protections than many other federal employees. The group said the case illustrates the limited measures available to challenge unlawful terminations and stressed that due process is essential to preserving trust in the bureau.