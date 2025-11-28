Pakistani citizens are protesting the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a 'loser constitution' and an assault on democracy. Demonstrators accuse the ruling establishment of authoritarianism and demand the restoration of democratic accountability.

Amid growing public unrest, Pakistani citizens have strongly condemned the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a direct assault on democracy and the rule of law. During protests and public gatherings, participants declared that their ongoing demonstrations were a necessary act of resistance against what they described as a "loser constitution" that must be questioned and rolled back. "The 27th Constitution imposed after the 26th is a loser, and it is necessary to question it," one protester said, voicing frustration over what many see as the government's systematic erosion of constitutional safeguards. The speaker added that if the authorities intended to dismantle the constitution altogether, "they should have simply said that the constitution is closed."

'Law of the Jungle': Protesters Decry Authoritarianism

Protesters accused the ruling establishment of acting as if the country belonged solely to them, disregarding public voices and constitutional limits. "Our laws are our own; we are the kings. This is a jungle, and the law of the jungle will run according to our will," one protester remarked, expressing anger at what they perceive as authoritarian behaviour by state institutions.

Demonstrators further criticised the concentration of power within select circles of authority, warning that Pakistan cannot function as a "one-man show." "The country does not belong to them alone. Their borders have to be protected, so go there and do it," another participant asserted, urging those in power to fulfil their national duties instead of tightening control over the people.

Calls for Democratic Accountability Escalate

Public anger continues to build as protests spread to major cities, with participants calling for the restoration of judicial independence and genuine democratic accountability.

Critics Warn of Widening Legitimacy Crisis

Critics argue that the 27th Amendment has blurred the separation of powers, granting excessive influence to the executive while weakening institutional checks and balances.

As dissatisfaction deepens, analysts warn that Pakistan faces a widening legitimacy crisis unless the government engages with the people's demands. (ANI)