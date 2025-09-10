Image Credit : Getty

Nepali youth, digitally savvy but burdened by limited opportunities, are at the heart of the protests. Many feel disconnected from an elderly ruling class that they perceive as out of touch with the challenges facing the country.

Economic hardship has been a persistent issue. The World Bank reports that a staggering 82 percent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment, far higher than global and regional averages. Remittances, which account for about a third of the country’s GDP, play a vital role in sustaining households. However, reliance on these inflows has not created meaningful employment domestically, leaving many young people feeling trapped.

"With around 500,000 young people joining the workforce every year in Nepal, the urgency to create jobs that lift families out of poverty and drive sustainable development has never been more critical," said World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Johannes Zutt, following a recent visit.

Although Nepal’s economy has shown some growth, with real GDP expanding by 4.9 percent in the first half of the 2025 financial year, many argue that progress has been slow and uneven. Young people, who make up 43 percent of the population, continue to struggle to find secure, meaningful work.