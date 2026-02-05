Baba Vanga’s prediction of a 2026 financial crisis has resurfaced as gold and silver prices climb sharply. With central banks buying heavily and ETFs driving demand, her forecast of metals as safe havens is drawing renewed focus.

Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian mystic often credited with forecasting major global events, had predicted a financial crisis in 2026 that would trigger a worldwide cash shortage. She suggested that gold, silver, and copper would become essential safe‑haven investments during the turmoil.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Her prophecy has gained renewed attention as precious metals surge in value. Market rumours indicate gold prices could rise by 25 to 40 percent, potentially trading between Rs 2.11 lakh and Rs 2.43 lakh per 10 grams, setting new records.

At present, MCX gold trades at approximately Rs 1.69 lakh per 10 grams, reflecting a 50 percent increase since 2025. Central banks continue to accumulate reserves, with India alone purchasing more than 100 tonnes annually. Analysts believe ETF inflows could push gold prices to Rs 1.62‑1.82 lakh per 10 grams by Diwali 2026, aligning with the projected 25‑40 percent jump.

Silver markets have also mirrored Vanga’s forecast. Current estimates place silver at Rs 1.25 lakh per kilogram. Last week, silver surged nearly 9 percent, touching an all‑time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kilogram before easing to Rs 3,99,893. Gold followed a similar trajectory, climbing close to 9 percent in a single day to reach Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams before cooling to Rs 1,69,403 on the MCX.

Financial institutions have upgraded their outlooks for gold, citing strong investment demand and sustained central bank buying. The combination of rising prices and heightened volatility has reinforced the perception of precious metals as reliable hedges against economic uncertainty.

Vanga’s earlier predictions included claims about gold losing its value, yet her forecast of metals becoming indispensable in 2026 resonates with current market trends. With global monetary systems facing pressure and speculation of a looming crisis, her words continue to spark debate.

As investors weigh the risks of a potential downturn, the surge in gold and silver prices highlights the relevance of safe‑haven assets. Whether Vanga’s prophecy proves accurate or not, the financial world is already witnessing conditions that echo her warnings.