6 Countries That Have No President or Prime Minister Yet Function Efficiently
While most countries are led by a president or prime minister, a few follow unique systems rooted in monarchy or religious authority. These nations are governed by kings, sultans, emirs, or the Pope instead of elected heads
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia functions as an absolute monarchy where the king serves as the supreme authority. The monarch oversees state affairs, major policy decisions, and national administration, making the office of a president unnecessary. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the current ruler of the kingdom.
Oman
Oman is led by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who exercises broad executive powers over the country. The sultan is responsible for directing government policies, foreign relations, and national administration, leaving no requirement for a separate presidential office.
Brunei
Brunei follows an absolute monarchy headed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Unlike several other monarchies, he not only serves as the country's ruler but also performs the duties of prime minister. This allows executive authority to remain concentrated in a single office.
Qatar
Qatar's political system is built around a hereditary monarchy. The Emir serves as the nation's highest authority, overseeing political, administrative, and strategic decisions. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani currently leads the country in this role, without the presence of a president.
Eswatini
Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, remains one of Africa's few absolute monarchies. King Mswati III holds extensive powers over governance and public administration. The monarchy remains central to the country's political structure instead of an elected national leader.
Vatican City
Vatican City, the world's smallest independent state, is governed by the Pope. In addition to leading the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope serves as the sovereign of the city-state and exercises executive, legislative, and judicial authority over its governance.
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