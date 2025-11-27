A Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court declared former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan a proclaimed offender in a protest case. In a separate case, Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, was briefly detained inside a courtroom, causing a heated exchange.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan a proclaimed offender over repeated absences in proceedings linked to an October 4 protest case, Dawn reported.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra observed that Ayub had ignored several court summons, prompting the initiation of proclamation measures.

The court also ordered authorities to compile full records of his movable and immovable assets and directed that his passport and Computerised National Identity Card be blocked.

According to Dawn, the case pertains to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demonstration held last year, in which Omar Ayub and other party leaders have been nominated under anti-terrorism provisions.

Earlier this year, prosecutors filed a challan identifying several senior PTI figures, alleging they incited violence and caused disruptions during the protest.

The court adjourned further proceedings while instructing officials to complete all formalities associated with the proclamation process.

Drama in Rawalpindi as Imran Khan's Sister Briefly Detained

Meanwhile in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported that a separate protest-related case saw unexpected scenes when Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, was briefly detained by women police officers inside an Anti-Terrorism Court.

Aleema, among 11 individuals charged with arson and obstructing government operations during a November 26 protest last year, appeared before ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

At the beginning of the hearing, the court was informed that lawyers would argue an application filed by an accused named Safai regarding the ATC's jurisdiction.

The judge noted that the 11 accused, including Aleema, had already been indicted.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah said the defendants were facing terrorism-linked charges due to allegations of arson and encirclement during the demonstration.

Heated Exchange Over Courtroom Detention

As the hearing progressed, Aleema attempted to leave the courtroom, stating, "Our lawyers are busy in the Supreme Court, we should be allowed to go."

Women police officers intercepted her and escorted her back inside.

The prosecution maintained she was "in judicial custody under Section 351," meaning she could not exit the courtroom without judicial approval.

Defence lawyer Faisal Malik objected strongly, arguing that Aleema had surrendered voluntarily and that there was "no order to take her into custody". He labelled the police action "unacceptable" and requested that the court take action against those involved.

Responding to the heated exchange, the judge remarked, "If you had come on time, this might not have happened".

Dawn noted that tensions rose as the prosecution accused the defence of creating obstacles to the trial.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah added that eight police witnesses were present despite their official duties and said unnecessary delays continued to hinder the case.

Court Adjourns Hearing, Fines Accused

After hearing arguments, the court allowed Aleema Khan to proceed with her bail bonds. It also directed her and the other accused to pay PKR 10,000 each to the eight police witnesses due to repeated adjournment-related inconveniences.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers urged the court to instruct authorities to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and Namal University, Mianwali.

In response, the prosecutor said, "We regret that Shaukat Khanum's account had to be frozen due to the irresponsible behaviour of the accused."

Aleema, addressing the judge briefly, said she trusted the court and believed justice would prevail.

Dawn reported that after considering all arguments, the court accepted the defence's request and adjourned the hearing until December 1.