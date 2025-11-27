Indian Army's Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta met Nepal COAS Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel in Kathmandu to discuss strengthening defence cooperation. The high-profile meeting follows other recent engagements, reflecting the enduring partnership between the two armies.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta of the Indian Army called on Nepal COAS Ashok Raj Sigdel and discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation between the countries. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said, "Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, GOC-in-C, Central Command, Indian Army called on Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, NA & Hony Gen of Indian Army at the NA Headquarters, and discussed measures to further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Nepal." Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, GOC-in-C, Central Command, Indian Army called on Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, NA & Hony Gen of Indian Army at the NA Headquarters, and discussed measures to further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Nepal.… pic.twitter.com/38zzPyeuU0 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 26, 2025

Recent High-Level Engagements

The high-profile meeting comes shortly after Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Nepal Army's Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung, ACOAS on the sidelines of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave (UNTCC) in New Delhi in October. The leaders held wide-ranging discussions, including joint training, and reflected upon the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring armies. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "On the sidelines of the #UNTCC2025 in New Delhi, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS held a bilateral meeting with Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung, ACOAS, Nepali Army. The discussion focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing joint training initiatives and promoting collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regular defence dialogue and institutional exchanges, reflecting the enduring partnership and shared values between the two neighbouring armies."

Ongoing Defence Cooperation

India and Nepal have long standing and extensive mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of defence and security. Both armies share excellent and harmonious relationship based on mutual trust and respect, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a previous statement.

Earlier in August, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, at a special ceremony at the Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu, and handed over a set of defence and medical equipment, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed. The equipment included Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment and Military Animals, gifted as part of India's ongoing defence cooperation with Nepal. The gesture reflects the close ties between the two armies and highlights the spirit of trust and partnership that has long defined India-Nepal relations, the Indian Embassy said. (ANI)