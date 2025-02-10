Valentine's Day 2025: Tired of gifting roses? Check these 7 flowers for that lovely bouquet you plan to give

Valentine's Day 2025: Tired of gifting Roses every year? You can try these 7 flowers other than roses to gift your beloved this Valentine Day. Check out HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Roses are timeless but at times you might also feel bored after gifting roses to your beloved every year. Check out these 7 flowers from Carnations to Sunflower for the best Valentine's Day bouquet

article_image2

Tulips

Tulips are perfect for someone special who appreciates simple yet beautiful flowers. They come in various colors, each with its own meaning. Red tulips symbolize passionate love, while purple tulips represent royalty and elegance. These blooms convey warmth and affection, ideal for Valentine’s Day

article_image3

Carnations

Carnations are a versatile flower, with a rich variety of colors each representing different emotions. Pink carnations express gratitude, while red ones symbolize deep love. Their long-lasting nature makes them an ideal choice for anyone who wants to show their appreciation and admiration in a heartfelt way

article_image4

Orchids

Orchids are exotic flowers known for their unique beauty and long-lasting nature. Representing love, strength, and beauty, orchids are a luxurious gift that shows deep affection. Their intricate shapes and vibrant colors like pink, purple, and white make them a perfect symbol of lasting love and admiration

article_image5

Peonies

Peonies are lush, fragrant flowers often associated with romance and prosperity. Their soft, ruffled petals and rich colors—ranging from blush pink to deep red—make them an ideal expression of love and affection. Peonies also symbolize beauty, making them a perfect choice for someone you deeply admire

article_image6

Sunflowers

Sunflowers symbolize adoration, loyalty, and happiness. Their bright, cheerful appearance makes them perfect for bringing a smile to your loved one's face. Ideal for celebrating affection, sunflowers also convey a sense of warmth and positivity, making them an uplifting and joyous Valentine's gift

article_image7

Lilies

Lilies are elegant and fragrant flowers that symbolize purity, refined beauty, and commitment. White lilies convey purity, while pink lilies represent admiration and love. Their delicate, trumpet-shaped petals make them a stunning choice for those looking to express admiration or devotion

article_image8

Daisies

Daisies are cheerful and symbolize purity, innocence, and true love. Their simple, dainty petals make them a charming alternative to roses. Whether in white or other shades like pink or red, daisies are a great choice to convey happiness and new beginnings, making them perfect for young love or deep friendships

