7 Bigg Boss Stars Contestants Eliminated Unfairly

entertainment Nov 16 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Twitter
Abhishek Bajaj

People really liked Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, when he was eliminated in a double eviction, the audience made serious allegations against the makers.

Image credits: Twitter
Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari has been eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 19'. Mridul was evicted mid-week. He claims that the makers suddenly threw him out of the house.

Image credits: Twitter
Digvijay Rathi

Digvijay Rathi, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss 18', was evicted based on rankings given by Shrutika Arjun. This made the audience very angry.

Image credits: Twitter
Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal appeared in 'Bigg Boss 17'. When he was suddenly evicted from the house, the audience expressed their anger towards the makers.

Image credits: Twitter
Khesari Lal Yadav

The name of Khesari Lal Yadav, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss 13', is also on this list. After leaving the house, he made serious allegations against the makers.

Image credits: Twitter
Love Kataria

Love Kataria, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', was suddenly eliminated from the show. When he came out, he called his eviction unfair.

Image credits: Twitter
Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal's name is also included in this list.

Image credits: Twitter

