People really liked Abhishek Bajaj in 'Bigg Boss 19'. However, when he was eliminated in a double eviction, the audience made serious allegations against the makers.
Mridul Tiwari has been eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 19'. Mridul was evicted mid-week. He claims that the makers suddenly threw him out of the house.
Digvijay Rathi, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss 18', was evicted based on rankings given by Shrutika Arjun. This made the audience very angry.
Anurag Dobhal appeared in 'Bigg Boss 17'. When he was suddenly evicted from the house, the audience expressed their anger towards the makers.
The name of Khesari Lal Yadav, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss 13', is also on this list. After leaving the house, he made serious allegations against the makers.
Love Kataria, who appeared in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', was suddenly eliminated from the show. When he came out, he called his eviction unfair.
Rajat Dalal's name is also included in this list.
