Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: 10 Expensive Homes of Indian Cricketers

Oct 08 2025
Author: Richa Barua
Sunil Gavaskar

At number 10 on the list of the most expensive houses of cricketers is former Indian captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar, whose Goa villa is worth ₹20 crore.

Hardik Pandya

Indian team's all-rounder Hardik Pandya is at number 9 on the list of cricketers with the most expensive houses, with a flat in Mumbai worth ₹30 crore.

Rohit Sharma

At number eight on the list of most expensive houses is former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has a house in Mumbai worth ₹30 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar

The house of legendary Indian team player and 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is worth approximately ₹38 crore. However, he had renovations done on the house worth ₹60 crore.

Sourav Ganguly

This list also includes former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, famously known as Dada, who has a house in Kolkata worth ₹40 crore.

Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian team player and 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh has a house in Mumbai worth ₹64 crore. Additionally, he owns a luxurious mansion in Chandigarh.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's name is also included in this list. He has a house in Gurgaon worth ₹69 crore.

Virat Kohli

At number three comes Virat Kohli, whose house in Gurgaon is worth ₹80 crore. However, he also has luxurious homes in Mumbai and Alibaug.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

At number two on the list of cricketers with the most expensive houses is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has a house in Ranchi worth approximately ₹100 crore.

Virender Sehwag

At number one on this list is former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, who has a luxurious bungalow in Delhi worth ₹130 crore.

