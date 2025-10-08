Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: 10 Expensive Homes of Indian Cricketers

At number 10 on the list of the most expensive houses of cricketers is former Indian captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar, whose Goa villa is worth ₹20 crore.
Indian team's all-rounder Hardik Pandya is at number 9 on the list of cricketers with the most expensive houses, with a flat in Mumbai worth ₹30 crore.
At number eight on the list of most expensive houses is former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has a house in Mumbai worth ₹30 crore.
The house of legendary Indian team player and 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is worth approximately ₹38 crore. However, he had renovations done on the house worth ₹60 crore.
This list also includes former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, famously known as Dada, who has a house in Kolkata worth ₹40 crore.
Former Indian team player and 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh has a house in Mumbai worth ₹64 crore. Additionally, he owns a luxurious mansion in Chandigarh.
Shikhar Dhawan's name is also included in this list. He has a house in Gurgaon worth ₹69 crore.
At number three comes Virat Kohli, whose house in Gurgaon is worth ₹80 crore. However, he also has luxurious homes in Mumbai and Alibaug.
At number two on the list of cricketers with the most expensive houses is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has a house in Ranchi worth approximately ₹100 crore.
At number one on this list is former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, who has a luxurious bungalow in Delhi worth ₹130 crore.
